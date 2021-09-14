Decatur City Commission candidate reports breakthrough COVID case, encourages vaccination

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur City Commission candidate Katie Bell has publicly announced she has a breakthrough COVID-19 case and is using it as an opportunity to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Bell faces incumbent City Commissioner Kelly Walsh in the Nov. 2 municipal election. Her COVID diagnosis required rescheduling the Decaturish District 1 forum originally planned for Sept. 14. Walsh and Bell agreed to reschedule the forum to Sept. 25.

Here is Bell’s full statement:

“Covid-19 has hit home for me as I have tested positive. I am grateful to be fully vaccinated, but I’m sad to have a breakthrough infection. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I am taking all the precautions to keep everyone safe including contacting everyone who I came into contact with in the last few days, and I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor. “I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated as I am thankful that I am not experiencing severe symptoms due to my vaccination. Go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccination near you. I will be isolating for at least ten days. During this time, I will continue to attend as many virtual events as possible and will look forward to hearing from each of you to hear what issues matter most to you. Please visit my website at www.votekatiebell.com and contact me at [email protected]. I look forward to meeting with you once it is safe and thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Walsh, her opponent, said it’s important for everyone to get vaccinated and do what they can to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to reiterate what I and all of my colleagues on the Commission have consistently shared out to the community during the pandemic,” Walsh said. “Responsible behavior that promotes low infection rates includes getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and socially distancing. I’m proud of the caring culture we have here in Decatur that promotes this behavior and continues to keep us safe.”

Walsh is seeking a second term on the City Commission. To learn more about her and her campaign, visit https://votekellywalsh.com/

