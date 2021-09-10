Decatur High School Army JROTC holds September 11 remembrance ceremony

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School Army JROTC held its 20th annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at the school flagpole on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9.

“We are here to recall what happened in 2001 and acknowledge those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom that day and in other times in our past and to honor individuals who are examples of the September11 spirit today,” said former Decatur High School teacher Chris Billingsley.

A bell was rung to honor victims of September 11 and for Decatur High School graduates and former students who died in service to the country.

Police Officer Juan Valez, Fire & Rescue Sgt. Durell Coleman, Vu Nguyen from City Schools of Decatur and retired city of Decatur Chief of Police, Mike Booker were presented with 9/11 Remembrance Awards for their service to the city of Decatur.