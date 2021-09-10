Decatur High School Army JROTC holds September 11 remembrance ceremony

“We are here to recall what happened in 2001 and acknowledge those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom that day and in other times in our past and to honor individuals who are examples of the September11 spirit today,” said former Decatur High School teacher Chris Billingsley.
A bell was rung to honor victims of September 11 and for Decatur High School graduates and former students who died in service to the country.
Police Officer Juan Valez, Fire & Rescue Sgt. Durell Coleman, Vu Nguyen from City Schools of Decatur and retired city of Decatur Chief of Police, Mike Booker were presented with 9/11 Remembrance Awards for their service to the city of Decatur.
Cadets salute after lowering the flag to half-staff.
Former Decatur High School teacher Chris Billingsley speaks during the ceremony.
Cadets at parade rest during the ceremony.
A bell was rung to honor victims of the 2001 attacks and for Decatur High graduates and former students who died in service to the country.
Decatur High School Army JROTC held its 20th annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at the school flagpole on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 9.
City Schools of Decatur employee Vu Nguyen was presented with the 9/11 Remembrance Award for his service to the city.
City of Decatur Interim Chief of Police Scott Richards accepts the 9/11 Remembrance Award on behalf of retired Chief Mike Booker.
Decatur High School Principal Rochelle Lofstrand speaks during the ceremony.
Henry Frantz plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes during the ceremony.
Cadets lower the flag to half-staff during the ceremony.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Sgt. Durell Coleman was presented with the 9/11 Remembrance Award for his service to the city.
City of Decatur police officers bow their heads during the ceremony.
Decatur Fire & Rescue members with Sgt. Durell Coleman (holding plaque) who was presented with the 9/11 Remembrance Award for his service to the city.
City of Decatur Police Officer Juan Valez was presented with the 9/11 Remembrance Award for his service to the city.
City of Decatur Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Ninetta Violante said the ceremony was a chance for everyone to not only remember September 11, but all the people that serve our country. Violante said the fact that it is the 20th anniversary made it more intense emotionally for her. “I think it’s a chance for us all to remember that we are willing to give our lives for people we don’t know. That’s what we sign up for,” said Violante. Photo by Dean Hesse
