Decatur Parents Network hosting webinar on the science of addiction recovery

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Parents Network, a subcommittee of the Decatur High School Parent Teacher Student Association, is hosting a speaker series on the science of recovery during National Recovery Month. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

To register for the webinar, click here. For more information about the Decatur Parents Network, click here.

Susan Morley, a certified addiction recovery empowerment specialist, will explain how, like other chronic health conditions this physical, emotional and social health condition can be addressed.

Topics will include why some become addicted to various substances, why they can’t just stop; why they relapse after quitting, how individuals can help their loved ones, as well as other addiction resources.

Terrie Moore, a certified preventionist and executive director of Decatur Prevention Initiative, will moderate the discussion. Moore is also a founding member of the Decatur Parents Network.

