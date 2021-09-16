Type to search

Decatur Police: All lanes of Scott Boulevard at Parkside Circle closed due to fallen tree

Decatur Police: All lanes of Scott Boulevard at Parkside Circle closed due to fallen tree

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 16, 2021
Photo provided by Decatur Police
Decatur, GA — If you’re out and about this morning, Sept. 16, avoid Scott Boulevard.

Decatur Police say a fallen tree has blocked all lanes on the busy road.

“All lanes of Scott Boulevard at the intersection of Parkside Circle are currently closed due to a tree down in the road,” the Police Department said in a social media post. “Use North Decatur Road as an alternate.”

