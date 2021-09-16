Decatur Police: All lanes of Scott Boulevard at Parkside Circle closed due to fallen tree

Share









Decatur, GA — If you’re out and about this morning, Sept. 16, avoid Scott Boulevard.

Decatur Police say a fallen tree has blocked all lanes on the busy road.

“All lanes of Scott Boulevard at the intersection of Parkside Circle are currently closed due to a tree down in the road,” the Police Department said in a social media post. “Use North Decatur Road as an alternate.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.