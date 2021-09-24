Type to search

Decatur Yoga & Pilates closing after 18 years in business

Avondale Estates Business Decatur

Decatur Yoga & Pilates closing after 18 years in business

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 24, 2021
PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Holly Barbour practices yoga during the Kirkwood Spring Fling. File photo for illustration purposes.
Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Yoga & Pilates, located at 2855 Washington Street in Avondale Estates, announced that they are closing after 18 years in business.

The studio’s last day will be Sept. 30.

“We thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of your love and support over the last 18 years,” the studio said in a Facebook post. “We invite you to join us either virtually or in person (vaccination required) for these last two weeks.”

Emma Rabbitt, the operations manager for the studio, said COVID-19 hurt the business and the owner, Debra Kelley, can’t afford the brick and mortar store anymore. Kelley is retiring, Rabbitt said.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2021 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.