Decatur Yoga & Pilates closing after 18 years in business

Decatur, GA — Decatur Yoga & Pilates, located at 2855 Washington Street in Avondale Estates, announced that they are closing after 18 years in business.

The studio’s last day will be Sept. 30.

“We thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of your love and support over the last 18 years,” the studio said in a Facebook post. “We invite you to join us either virtually or in person (vaccination required) for these last two weeks.”

Emma Rabbitt, the operations manager for the studio, said COVID-19 hurt the business and the owner, Debra Kelley, can’t afford the brick and mortar store anymore. Kelley is retiring, Rabbitt said.

