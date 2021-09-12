(UPDATE) Decaturish hosting Decatur School Board forum this week

Share









UPDATE: After this article was published, an unforeseen circumstance arose that required rescheduling the Sept. 14 Decatur City Commission forum. Decaturish is working with both candidates to find a date that will work for them. This story will be updated when the new forum date and time is announced.

Decatur, GA — People interested in learning more about candidates running for Decatur School Board will have an opportunity to see them square off this week.

And if you want to ask questions about issues that matter to you, you’ll have an opportunity to do so during the forum.

The election is Nov. 2. Early voting will begin Oct. 12.

Decaturish will be hosting a forum for Decatur School Board District 2. The previously scheduled Decatur City Commission District 1 forum set for Sept. 14 is being rescheduled. The School Board forum will start at 6p.m. and will be broadcast on the Decaturish Twitch channel, which you can find by clicking here.

The District 2 School Board forum is Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. The candidates are Carmen Sulton and Dan Baskerville.

The District 1 City Commission is Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. The candidates are Kelly Walsh and Katie Bell.

To see a map of the City Commission and School Board districts, click here.

Due to time considerations, Decaturish will not be hosting forums for uncontested candidates, but we may host a panel discussion with them in October. All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

During the forum, members of the public will be able to ask questions by creating a Twitch account and following the Decaturish Twitch channel. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.) If you would rather submit a question in advance, send an email to [email protected] and put “Candidate questions” in the subject line.

Episodes will be archived on our Decaturish YouTube channel and Decaturish contributors will be writing articles summarizing each forum.

The forum format will be as follows:

Candidates will get their Zoom link at 5:30 p.m. and must be in the room by 6 p.m. or the forum will start without them. Candidates are encouraged to secure stable internet and a computer with a decent camera and microphone. Opening statements: 3 minutes for each candidate Q&A: Each candidate will have 3 minutes to answer each question, with one-minute responses as needed If time permits and the candidates agree to it in advance, candidates may have an opportunity to ask each other a question at the end of the forum. Closing statements: 2 minutes for each candidate

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To look up your voter information, including a sample ballot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page by clicking here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only. Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239. Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected] Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email. If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day. An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22. In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID. Voters can obtain a free ID at the DeKalb County Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur or at the following locations: – On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Doraville Marta Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville 30340. — On Aug. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Indian Creek Marta Station, 3901 Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain 30083. — On Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041. — On Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032.

