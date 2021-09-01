Decide DeKalb Development Authority launches the Kensington TAD applications

Share









By Patrick Saunders, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Applications are now open for developers, investors and business owners seeking public funds to revitalize an area in central DeKalb County.

The Decide DeKalb Development Authority announced the launch of the application process for the Kensington Tax Allocation District in July. The district covers the Memorial Drive corridor northeast of Avondale Estates and south of Clarkston.

“This is a prime opportunity for small and large developers and investors to come in and help this particular area grow,” Terra Washington told The Tucker Observer.

Washington is the DDDA’s director of marketing and communications.

TADs are created to use public funds to accelerate investment by financing redevelopment activities in blighted or underdeveloped areas. The Kensington TAD was established in 2004 and is one of three TADs in DeKalb.

“It’s important because revitalization and redevelopment in all of DeKalb County matters, and we want to certainly see this part of the county flourish and thrive,” Washington said.

The Kensington TAD supports the development of new green space, new anchor and in-fill projects and the implementation of public infrastructure and amenities. Washington encouraged developers, investors and business owners of all sizes to apply.

They’ll have the option to apply for corridor streetscape and façade improvements and/or safety, security and quality-of-life improvements with the Kensington TAD. Some $135,000 in funding is available for each of the two options.

“We’re anticipating lots and lots of applications coming in,” Washington said.

A plan for ‘transformative change’ in DeKalb

This area of the county has suffered from uneven economic growth over the last several years, but DDDA President Dorian DeBarr is adamant that major opportunities lie ahead.

“The intentional nature with which we approached this project is apparent,” he said in a press release. “The Kensington TAD aligns perfectly with Commissioner Steve Bradshaw’s brilliant work with the Memorial Drive Revitalization Corridor Plan.”

“We certainly want to see that multifaceted plan come to fruition and coupled with the new Kensington TAD, both efforts are positioned to bring about transformative change to this portion of the county,” he added.

The Kensington TAD features a mix of low-density commercial and multi-family residential uses and has limited retail competition to its south, according to DeBarr.

“Developers and investors will clearly see the opportunity in this area,” he said. “Decide DeKalb looks forward to facilitating those conversations and assisting those who wish to apply.”

Developers, investors and business owners who want to learn more about the Kensington TAD are encouraged to review the program guidelines before applying.

The Kensington TAD expires in December 2029.

