Decautr, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is backing a resolution to remove the controversial “Indian War” cannon from the Decatur Square.

Commissioner Ted Terry plans to introduce the resolution at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

To see a copy of the resolution, click here.

The cannon was placed in Decatur in 1906 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and memorializes the removal of indigenous peoples following the Creek Indian War of 1836. The war was a consequence of the Indian Removal Act of 1830, which President Andrew Jackson strongly supported, according to a report from the National Park Service. In 1821, Georgia forced the sale of half of the remaining Creek land, including the land that is now the city of Decatur, which was taken by white settlers in a land lottery.

The UDC also installed a confederate monument that was removed in 2020. The Decatur City Commission in December adopted a resolution in support of the cannon’s removal.

If the DeKalb County Commission approves it, the cannon will be removed within 90 days. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Writer Alex Brown contributed to this story.

