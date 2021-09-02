DeKalb County Library Foundation announces hotspot initiative

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb Library Foundation has announced its second annual stay home and support the library campaign to support DeKalb County Public Library’s Take the Internet Home with You initiative.

Based on the success of the 2020 fundraiser and the desire for continued safety, the fundraiser invites donors to support the library from home during the month of September. The goal this year is to raise $30,000, which will add more than 60 hotspot devices to the library’s collection.

The initative allows patrons to check out a hotspot device so they can access the internet at home for 21 days. The program is in great demand with devices being checked out the moment they return, according to a press release.

“Patrons are continually asking us to add more devices into circulation,” Library Director Alison Weissinger said. “Hotspots have become crucial for many patrons during this time.”

Funds raised will enable the library to increase the hotspot inventory to about 275 devices, which will allow more than 3,600 guests to have the opportunity to check out a device yearly. Some patrons have reported their children would not have been able to attend virtual school during the COVID-19 pandemic if the service was not available, the press release states.

To participate in the campaign, visit the DeKalb Library Foundation website.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.