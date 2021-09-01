Type to search

DeKalb County Police investigating fatal hit-and-run incident

Crime and public safety Decatur

Zoe Seiler Sep 1, 2021
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident, which killed a 15-year-old boy on Flat Shoals Pkwy near Wellington Court, according to a statement from the police department.

Investigators believe the victim was walking near the entrance of Orchard Walk Apartments near Decatur when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 2 a.m.

The driver did not stay on the scene. The vehicle involved should have damage to the front passenger side.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

