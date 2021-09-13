DeKalb County Police searching for suspect of hit-and-run incident

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Police are still searching for the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Sept. 1 in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway near Wellington Court. The police department identified the victim as 15-year-old Quartez Mender.

Investigators believe Mender was walking near the entrance of the Orchard Walk Apartments near Decatur when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at about 2 a.m. The driver did not stay on the scene. The vehicle involved is believed to have damage to the front passenger side, according to DeKalb Police.

“Unfortunately, our investigators still do not have any new leads, and we need the public’s help. Anyone with info is urged to please call detectives or Crime Stoppers,” Public Information Officer Michaela Vincent said in a statement.

If anyone has any information, they can contact the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

According to the DeKalb County Police Facebook page, a $2,000 reward is being offered.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

