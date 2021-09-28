DeKalb County’s eviction moratorium ends on Sept. 29

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County’s eviction moratorium is set to end on Wednesday, Sept. 29, although the county will continue to distribute rental assistance until funding is exhausted, according to a press release from DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson signed an emergency judicial order on July 30 that created a 30-day eviction moratorium for the county following the end of the moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The emergency order was later renewed for an additional 30 days.

“This moratorium has given thousands of residents facing eviction the opportunity to apply for and receive assistance to alleviate their housing insecurity through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) program,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We will continue to distribute TLAC funds until they are gone.”

During the moratorium, 836 tenants and landlords received a total of $7.5 million in rental assistance. The Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program pays landlords 100% of all past due rent up to 12 months and three months prospective rents for eligible tenants.

TLAC was launched in February and was designed to provide financial relief to renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sept. 27, the program has provided $10.9 million of the $21 million allocated for rental and utility assistance to about 1,600 DeKalb County households.

Right now, there are 2,245 pending applications that have been submitted.

