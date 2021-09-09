DeKalb director of Voter Registration and Elections is on ‘extended leave of absence’

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Erica Hamilton, the director of DeKalb County’s Voter Registration and Elections department, is on an “extended leave of absence,” according to an announcement from the board of Registration and Elections.

The board of Registration and Elections recently held a lengthy, closed-door executive session to discuss personnel issues. The board will meet today at 4:30 p.m. and plans another closed-door meeting, known as an executive session.

Here’s the full announcement from the board:

Effective September 9, 2021, Erica Hamilton is on an extended leave of absence from her role as director of DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections. As the department continues its preparations for this upcoming election, Registration Supervisor Twyla Hart steps into the role of Acting Director. Ms. Hart’s nearly 20 years with DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections will ensure continuity for DeKalb County voters, partners, and stakeholders. Over the next several weeks, we will step up our collaborative efforts to ensure every voter knows how, when, and where to vote as we prepare for a seamless election on November 2. For more information on DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, please visit www.dekalbvotes.com or call our office at 404-298-4020. -Dele Lowman Smith, Chair – DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections -Nancy Jester, Vice Chair – DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections

Hamilton was under heavy scrutiny in the days leading up to the November elections. Then-DeKalb Democrats chairman John Jackson called for her resignation.

The elections mostly went off without a hitch, however. Since the election, there’s been a change in leadership on the Elections Board.

Dele Lowman Smith, a Democrat, was voted board chair and Nancy Jester, a Republican, was voted vice chair at the July 8 meeting.

