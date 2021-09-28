DeKalb Elections Board approves Sunday voting

DeKalb Elections Board approves Sunday votingAimee Ahmed form Georgia Linewarmers Coalition shows 2020 dumpster fire stickers she handed out to voters who texted 3 friends to remind them to vote at the Clarkston First Baptist Church polling location on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor
DeKalb County, GA — Sunday voting is back in DeKalb County, thanks to a unanimous decision on Sept. 27 by DeKalb Elections board.
Board member Karli Swift proposed adding two Sundays for early voting in October. She said the board made an error by omitting Sunday voting days, also known as “Souls to the Polls” after churchgoers who vote following Sunday church service.
“I think we were working through a lot of other issues at that time,” Swift said of how the item was unintentionally forgotten.
DeKalb County attorney Irene Vander Els said she will research the voting laws and confirm Sunday voting dates this week.
One poll location was announced at the meeting. Residents in the North Hairston voting precinct will vote on Nov. 2 at Stonemill Elementary School, 4900 Sheila Lane, Stone Mountain 30083.
Twyla Hart, acting director of DeKalb Elections, said Victory Church is closed for renovations. Hart plans to announce the change in The Champion and mail a letter to voters, as well as place signs at the former polling location.
Board member Anthony Lewis said one of the biggest issues the board has faced during his tenure is, “whenever we make a change like this, very few people actually know about it.”
“I want to be sure that we go above and beyond what we normally do to get information to voters about this change,” Lewis said.
In other news:
– The board unanimously approved the removal of Kelvin Kight from the Stonecrest race for City Council. Kight applied to run in District 1, but has been disqualified because he lives in District 5.
More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections
All Decaturish elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com
The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.
To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.
Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot as of Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.
To apply for an absentee ballot:
— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.
— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only.
Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.
Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected]
Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.
If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.
An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22.
In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.
Voters can obtain a free ID at the DeKalb County Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur or at the following locations:
– On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Doraville Marta Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville 30340.
— On Aug. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Indian Creek Marta Station, 3901 Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain 30083.
— On Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041.
— On Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032.
