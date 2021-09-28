DeKalb Elections Board approves Sunday voting

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Sunday voting is back in DeKalb County, thanks to a unanimous decision on Sept. 27 by DeKalb Elections board.

Board member Karli Swift proposed adding two Sundays for early voting in October. She said the board made an error by omitting Sunday voting days, also known as “Souls to the Polls” after churchgoers who vote following Sunday church service.

“I think we were working through a lot of other issues at that time,” Swift said of how the item was unintentionally forgotten.

DeKalb County attorney Irene Vander Els said she will research the voting laws and confirm Sunday voting dates this week.

One poll location was announced at the meeting. Residents in the North Hairston voting precinct will vote on Nov. 2 at Stonemill Elementary School, 4900 Sheila Lane, Stone Mountain 30083.

Twyla Hart, acting director of DeKalb Elections, said Victory Church is closed for renovations. Hart plans to announce the change in The Champion and mail a letter to voters, as well as place signs at the former polling location.

Board member Anthony Lewis said one of the biggest issues the board has faced during his tenure is, “whenever we make a change like this, very few people actually know about it.”

“I want to be sure that we go above and beyond what we normally do to get information to voters about this change,” Lewis said.

In other news:

– The board unanimously approved the removal of Kelvin Kight from the Stonecrest race for City Council. Kight applied to run in District 1, but has been disqualified because he lives in District 5.

