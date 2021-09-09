DeKalb to partner with faith leaders to distribute 4,100 boxes of produce and protein

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 4,100 boxes of produce and chicken on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, a press release said.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners are extending a special invitation to DeKalb residents who are hosting Hurricane Ida evacuees.

“People of goodwill are encouraged to love our neighbors as ourselves,” CEO Thurmond said. “We are helping those who are helping others.”

On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m., food distributions will be held at the following locations:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest GA 30038

– Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084

– Southwest DeKalb High School, 2863 Kelley Chapel Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Also, on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30317, will hold its food distribution.

The county is utilizing federal American Rescue Plan funding to purchase the produce.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.