DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections reminds voters to request absentee ballots now

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections reminds voters to request absentee ballots nowJoe and Mary Ann Anziano voted at Avondale Estates City Hall for the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoff election. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Voter Registration and Elections is reminding people to request their absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 city elections if they have not already done so.
The county also announced changes at four polling locations. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:
DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Changes Four Polling Locations, Reminds Voters to Request Absentee Ballots Now
Advance Voting Oct. 12-29, General Election Nov. 2
DECATUR, Ga.—DeKalb’s Board of Registration and Elections recently approved changes to four polling locations ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election. Due to various issues including ongoing construction at previous polling locations, some voters in Chamblee, Doraville and Stonecrest may be assigned a new polling location this election cycle. DeKalb Voter Registration and Election also announced that impacted voters will receive correspondence in the mail with information regarding their new polling location.
Previous Polling Location New Polling Location Chamblee Civic Center
3540 Broad Street
Chamblee 30341
Chamblee Public Safety/Municipal Court, 4445 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee 30341 Doraville City Hall
3725 Park Avenue
Doraville 30340
Doraville Civic Center, 377- Central Ave., Doraville 30340 Rock of Ages Lutheran Church
5135 Memorial Drive
Stone Mountain 30083
Georgia Piedmont Technical College-Clarkston, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston 30021 City of Stonecrest Annex
(Sears Building-Stonecrest Mall)
2929 Turner Hill Road
Stonecrest 30038
Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest 30038
Voters who believe they may be impacted by the polling location change can contact DeKalb VRE by visiting DeKalbVotes.com or calling 404-298-4020 or 1-866-DEK-VOTES. On Election Day, DeKalb VRE will have staff stationed at changed polling locations to redirect voters. Signage will also be posted onsite at previous polling locations to alert voters of the change.
Absentee Voter Reminder
DeKalb VRE is reminding voters planning to cast an absentee ballot to request their ballot now for the November 2 General Election.
To request an absentee ballot, DeKalb voters must complete an absentee ballot application, which is available online at DeKalbVotes.com under the Absentee Information tab. A change from the 2020 election period, absentee ballots can be requested no earlier than 78 days and no later than 11 days prior to an election. Proper identification is also required on your absentee ballot request. Absentee ballots can be returned in person or by mail to DeKalb VRE at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, via fax at 404-298-4038 or via email at [email protected]
For more information, visit DeKalbVotes.com or call 404-298-4020 or 1-866-DEK-VOTES.
Additional Voter Reminders:
– Voters should complete the absentee ballot application and return to DeKalb VRE by mail, fax or email (as attachment)
– The state of Georgia allows absentee voting by mail and in person
– No excuse is required to vote before election day
– Absentee ballots can be requested no earlier than 78 days and no later than 11 days prior to an election
– The 2021 absentee ballot application requires voter to include a driver’s license number, state identification card number or a photocopy of an acceptable identification
Acceptable Identification:
– Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free voter ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services
– A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired
– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
– Valid U.S. passport ID
– Valid U.S. military photo ID
– Valid tribal photo ID
– Other acceptable forms of ID include current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government documentation.
Obtain a Georgia Identification Card:
If you do not have one of the six acceptable forms of photo ID, the state of Georgia and DeKalb VRE offer free ID cards. To receive a voter identification card, voters are encouraged to come by DeKalb VRE offices at 4380 Memorial Dr. Suite 300, Decatur, and must provide:
– A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document that includes full legal name and date of birth
– Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth
– Evidence that the applicant is a registered voter
-Documentation showing the applicant’s name and residential address
2021 Key Dates to Remember:
NOW Request your absentee ballot
Oct. 4 Last day to register to vote for the General Election
Oct. 12 – Oct. 29 Advance Voting period
Oct. 16 Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election
Oct. 22 Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election
Oct. 23 Saturday Voting for the November Municipal General/Special Election
Nov. 2 General Election/Special Election Date
Nov. 19 Last day to submit absentee ballot application for the November General Election Runoff
Nov. 30 General Election/Special Election Runoff Date
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @DeKalbVotes.
More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections
All Tucker Observer elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com
The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.
To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.
Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot beginning Aug. 16. The county will hold municipal elections on Nov. 2, as well as a county-wide E-SPLOST vote for DeKalb County schools.
To apply for an absentee ballot:
— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.
— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only.
Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.
Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected]
Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.
If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.
An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22.
In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.
Voters can obtain a free ID at the DeKalb County Elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur or at the following locations:
– On Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Doraville Marta Station, 6000 New Peachtree Road, Doraville 30340.
— On Aug. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Indian Creek Marta Station, 3901 Durham Park Road, Stone Mountain 30083.
— On Sept. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at Chamblee Marta Station, 5200 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee 303041.
— On Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m. at Kensington Marta Station, 3505 Kensington Road, Decatur 30032.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.