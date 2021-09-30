DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections staff to provide election information at Oct. 4 event

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections office is working to ensure voters are prepared for the upcoming municipal general and special elections on Nov. 2. DeKalb VRE is hosting a “Registered and Ready” event on Monday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VRE office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

The event will provide DeKalb residents with onsite resources to make sure they have information pertaining to voter registration, polling locations and more, according to a press release.

“Our ‘Registered and Ready’ event is a great way to get prepared for the upcoming election,” said Twyla Hart, interim director of DeKalb County VRE. “We encourage residents to come out and learn everything they need to know to make a plan to vote, whether they plan on voting early, in-person on Election Day or via absentee ballot.”

The event will be outdoors and participants are strongly encouraged to wear masks. “Registered and Ready” will feature various information stations and the county’s new voter kiosk that allows users to search for and print voter materials at no cost.

Attendees will be able to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update their voter registration, and verify their polling place. DeKalb VRE will provide information on in-person safety guidelines, early voting sites and hours and Election Day polling locations and hours.

More information about the Nov. 2 municipal elections

The election will be Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and will end on Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot as of Aug. 16.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website: www.sos.ga.gov.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form or request an absentee ballot in writing. Use blue or black ink only.

Applications can be mailed to the county elections office and voter’s should use this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

Applications can also be submitted through fax, 404-298-4038 or email, [email protected]

Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.

If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, contact your county’s elections office. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

An absentee ballot application must be received 11 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 22.

In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp in March, a voter ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia voter card, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, U.S. Passport, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 29. The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be weekend advance voting, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.

Beginning Oct. 12, you can participate in early voting at the following locations:

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317)

– Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319)

– Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center (2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088)

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032)

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084)

– Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038)

– County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294)

– Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Dunwoody, GA 30338)