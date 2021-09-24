District 1 Decatur City Commission forum set for Sept. 25

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decaturish District 1 Decatur City Commission forum will take place on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.

The forum will be conducted virtually and broadcast on the Decaturish Twitch channel, which you can find by clicking here.

The District 1 City Commission is Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The candidates are Kelly Walsh and Katie Bell.

During the forum, members of the public will be able to ask questions by creating a Twitch account and following the Decaturish Twitch channel. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.) If you would rather submit a question in advance, send an email to [email protected] and put “Candidate questions” in the subject line.

Episodes will be archived on our Decaturish YouTube channel and Decaturish contributors will be writing articles summarizing each forum.

