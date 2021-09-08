Type to search

Crime and public safety Decatur

Driver cited following wreck on Commerce Drive

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 8, 2021
A photo of the Sept. 7 crash on Commerce Drive. Photo provided to Decaturish
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sept. 7 cited a driver following a crash in the 600 block of Commerce Drive.

Police responded to the call at 10:46 a.m.

According to Sgt. John Bender, “[The] Investigation revealed a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound on Commerce Drive and a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the same roadway. The driver of the Ford lost control of their vehicle and crossed the double yellow lines, striking the Honda in the front bumper.

“The driver of the Honda sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for failure to maintain the lane.”

