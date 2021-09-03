Eco-arts greenspace coming to Avondale Estates’ rail art district

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates is getting more green space as Shades of Green, a permaculture firm, is working with Globe Studios to transform the corner of Washington and Pine Streets into a community eco-arts greenspace.

The organizations are hoping to create a hub that is vibrant and healthy for the community and the environment. It’s meant to be a space for art and ecology.

“[It’s] something that just feels full of color and pollinators and well hydrated, with things that people can harvest like fruits and veggies, [we’ll have] some veggie gardens throughout the space,” said Brandy Hall, founder and managing director of Shades of Green.

She added that she and Taylor Means, owner of Globe Studios, also want people to be able to gather in the space for movie nights, enjoy a fire pit and enjoy other activities.

“[Taylor] really wants to have space where people can gather and come hang out and get to know each other. It’s a really unique part of Avondale. There’s so many artists and beer connoisseurs,” Hall said. “I think he really wanted to create a space that is a community hub, but do it in a way that’s not just like a big Bermuda grass lawn that doesn’t serve any other functions.”

The site, which is located behind Little Tree Art Studios, is also the headquarters for Shades of Green. The space will leverage the firm’s permaculture design expertise to create a regenerative landscape that will include growing fruit and collecting rain water to support pollinator habitats like meadows, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The design of the space taps into its natural resources and provides for the community. Gardens will also be planted with produce such as herbs, vegetables, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries, the AJC reported.

Cisterns will collect water from nearby buildings and overflow into rain gardens that will support the landscape.

“We have a big rainwater harvesting system on the building that directs the water to rain gardens that are planted, they’re just starting to get planted now, with a lot of native grasses and pollinator plants. The idea is to have kind of an open eco-lawn space,” Hall told Decaturish in July.

She recently said the rain system was completed and the next step of the project is seeding the meadow, low-mow lawn and planting.

“One of the things that’s in the design that’s kind of fun feature are these like earthen mounds, so we can create some sort of stadium seating in different places for kids to climb and watch movies that are projected but nothing that’s too crazy and there’d be grass over top of them,” Hall said.

