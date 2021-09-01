Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta celebrates 29th season

Share









Atlanta, GA — Now celebrating their 29th season, the Southeast’s largest chamber music organization brings together some of the city’s finest resident musicians with internationally-known performers who are dedicated to performing exciting and interesting music from the chamber repertoire in some of the most beautiful spaces in Atlanta, a press release said.

Guests have included Yo-Yo Ma, Richard Stoltzman, Alan Gilbert, Dave Brubeck, William Preucil, Eliot Fisk, Robert Spano and many others.

The ECMSA’s mission is to create new generations of passionate and educated music lovers who will cherish and support this greatest art forever. In addition to presenting four Series, the Emerson Evening, the Cooke Noontime, the Bach’s Lunch, and a Family Concert Series, the Society tours, participates in recording projects, the commissioning of new works, and numerous community-outreach activities. New this season is the Fentress Waits Cannon Chapel Concert. Education is the integral part of the ECMSA’s mission, and members teach in a wide variety of ways throughout the University and greater community, coach student chamber music ensembles, and give private lessons. We also offer the Masterclass Series, giving the public an opportunity to observe master musicians working with some of Emory’s finest undergraduate talents.

Emory’s String Quartet-in-Residence program, held by the international award-winning Vega Quartet, lies at the heart of the ECMSA’s mission to spread this great music throughout the community, reaching audiences ages 2 to 102. The Vega is the first professional string quartet to ever make Atlanta their home base and as such, they are having a transformational effect on music education and performance throughout the area. The Vega gives 16 interdisciplinary classes each year across the curriculum in all the Schools of the University, and our newest initiative, Music for Healing, takes the Vega to health care centers around the Atlanta area bringing live music to those who need it most.

All ECMSA concerts this season will again be free of charge, making this great music available to all.

EMERSON SERIES

(all at Emerson Concert Hall unless otherwise noted)

Sat. Sept. 25 @ 8 PM: Beethoven & Bluegrass: Mark & Maggie O’Connor and the Vega Quartet

A Beethoven String Quartet, an original O’Connor String Quartet, and Mark and Maggie O’Connor bringing the best of Bluegrass to Emory.

Sat. Oct. 30 @ 8 PM: Beethoven & a Big Band: Archduke Trio and Joe Grandsen’s Big Band

Celebrate Beethoven’s Birthday- a year late- with his finest Trio and classic and original hits by Atlanta’s rockinest Big Band.

Sat. Jan. 29 @ 8 PM: String Theory with Cho-Liang Lin & Friends

Mozart Duo, Brahms Sonata, Mendelssohn Octet for Strings

Musical America’s “Instrumentalist of the Year” makes his Emory debut, joining the Vega Quartet, violinist Helen Kim, cellist Jesus Castro-Balbi (also making his Emory debut) and others for Mendelssohn’s rousing Octet and more.

Sun. Feb. 13 @ 4 PM: Emerson Series: The Bach Bowl

Brandenburg Concerti #2 and 4

This annual one-hour concert before the Super Bowl will get you in the mood for the big game with two of Bach’s most imaginative and engaging works. You’ll know the score in advance!

Sat. Feb. 19 @ 8 PM: The Three Artistic Directors

Zuill Bailey, cello; Linda Rosenthal, violin; William Ransom, piano

These three musicians direct Festivals and Musical organizations from Atlanta to Alaska, and from Texas to New York. The join forces to perform Bach, Beethoven, and Shostakovich.

Sun. May 8 @ 1:30, Alumni House: Emerson Memorial Alumni Concert

Some of Emory’s finest musical alumni return to campus to perform with one of our most accomplished graduating seniors during commencement weekend.

Sat. May 14 @ 8 PM: Juilliard String Quartet

Brahms Sextet in G Major with members of the Vega Quartet

The ECMSA’s 29th season closes with one of Brahms’ most glorious works for six strings.

JOHN AND LINDA COOKE NOONTIME SERIES @ the Carlos Museum

Cooke Noontime Concerts WILL REQUIRE FREE REGISTRATION FOR THE FIRST TIME.

Fri. Sept. 17: Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition for String Quintet: Vega Quartet

Mussorgsky’s great masterpiece in performed in a unique transcription for String Quintet- plus obbligato gong! Enjoy the music, and then the Carlos Museum’s extraordinary exhibitions.

Fri. Oct. 15: Julie Coucheron & William Ransom, piano 4 hands

Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, Barber’s Souvenirs and Lalo’s Norwegian Rhapsody are performed by Norwegian pianist Julie Coucheron with ECMSA Artistic Director William Ransom.

Fri. Nov. 19: Mozart @ the Museum: Oboe, flute, and piano Quartets

The infinite variety of Mozart is showcased, mixing winds, strings, and piano. What would life be without Mozart?

Fri. Dec. 3: Rachelle McCabe, piano

The internationally acclaimed pianist is Artistic Director of Corvallis-OSU Piano International and its prestigious Steinway Series. She performs music of Bach, Chopin, Sibelius, and Debussy.

Fri. Jan 21: Justin Bruns, violin; William Ransom, piano

Associate Concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony, violinist Justin Bruns performs music of Mozart, Beethoven and Ravel.

Fri. Feb. 11: Alec Chien, piano

Pianist Alec Chien returns to Emory after a stunning performance on the Beethoven Piano Sonata Series last season.

Fri. March 18: Emory’s Young Artists

Some of the most outstanding undergraduate talents from Emory’s Department of Music perform in this annual showcase.

Fri. April 1: Foolish Music

Music of Beethoven, W. F. Bach, and Mozart’s “Musical Joke”- note the date and come prepared for some unexpected musical fun

Fri. May 6: Vega String Quartet

Emory’s international award-winning Quartet-in-Residence performs music of Mendelssohn and Ravel.

Bach’s Lunch Series @ First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta

Fri. Sept. 10 @ Noon: Bach’s Lunch @ First Presbyterian Church

String Magic

Dohnanyi’s beautiful Serenade for String Trio and the Arensky Quartet with two cellos is performed by the Vega Quartet with cellist Khari Joyner.

Fri. Dec. 10: Bach’s Lunch @ First Presbyterian Church

Eternal Love Triangle: Music of Clara & Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms: Bradley Howard, tenor; Jessica Wu, violin; Yinzi Kong, viola; William Ransom, piano

Clara’s Romances for violin; Robert’s Dichterliebe for Tenor; and Johannes’ mighty Sonata in F Minor for Viola bring the most passionate love story in classical music to life.

Fri. Feb. 18 @ Noon @ First Presbyterian Church: Bach’s Lunch: Zuill Bailey, cello: Three Bach Suites for solo cello

The Grammy Award-winning cellist is one of the most dynamic performers active today, and has recently recorded the complete Bach Suites for the second time.

Fri. May 13 @ Noon @ First Presbyterian Church: Bach’s Lunch Series: Juilliard String Quartet

Dvorak Piano Quintet with William Ransom, piano

The Juilliard Quartet is joined by ECMSA Artistic Director William Ransom for one of the Crown Jewels of the chamber repertoire.

FAMILY SERIES @ the Carlos Museum unless otherwise noted

Sun. Oct. 24 @ 4 PM: Just Jazzin’ Around with the Gary Motley Trio

A fun introduction to the quintessential American music, jazz, including opportunities to try the instruments and even jam along with the Trio. Great for the young AND the young at heart!

Sun. Dec. 12 @ 4 PM: Santa’s Favorite Chamber Music

We welcome back Old Saint Nick himself to introduce some of his favorite classical works and give treats to good listeners. Julie Coucheron, pianist, performs.

Sun. Jan. 16 @ 4 PM @ Fernbank Museum: free with Museum admission.

Dinosaurs and other Musical Creatures

Brice Andrus & Sue Welty, French horns; Julie Coucheron & William Ransom piano; Lois Reitzes, narrator

The Fernbank dinosaurs might just to come to life when they hear Mark Schultz’s T Rex, Sauropods, and Raptors for French horns and piano, along with the always-delightful Carnival of the Animals narrated by Atlanta’s favorite radio voice.

Fri. Jan. 28 @ 7 PM: Pajama Concert: Ferdinand the Bull and The Road to Hamelin

Enjoy 2 Musical Nighttime Stories performed by Cho-Liang Lin and Yinzi Kong, narrated by Lois Reitzes, with some hot chocolate and marshmallows- and if you like, wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed animal!

Sun. Feb. 20 @ 4 PM: Strings and Stories

Violinist Linda Rosenthal & actor William Blush

Strings & Stories is a two-person show that combines music and theater in a delightful kaleidoscope of favorite children’s stories, classical music, whimsical mime, and improvisation. It is fast-paced, interactive, and educational.

Sun. March 27 @ 4 PM: Peter and the Wolf

President Greg Fenves, narrator; Julie Coucheron & William Ransom, piano

Emory’s new President joins the fun and narrates the classic children’s tale with the timeless music by Serge Prokofiev.

Sun. April 10 @ 4 PM: Atlanta’s Young Artists

Some of the area’s finest pre-college musicians perform on this exciting annual showcase of what talent and hard work can produce.

Masterclass Series

In Tharp Rehearsal Hall

Tuesday Sept. 21st @6:30: David Coucheron, violin

Concertmaster of the Atlanta Symphony and a dynamic soloist and chamber musician, Coucheron will work with the string section of the Emory Symphony Orchestra.

Sat. Dec. 4 @ 10 AM Rachelle McCabe, piano

Observe a master pianist, in residence at Oregon State University, working with some of Emory’s best undergraduate talents.

Sat. Jan. 29 @ 10 AM: Cho-Liang Lin, violin

Cho-Liang Lin, the youngest violinist to be invited to join the faculty at Juilliard, works with some of Emory’s finest violinists.

Sat. Feb. 12 @ 10 AM: Alec Chien, piano

Master pianist Alec Chien brings his unique teaching style to work with some of Emory’s most talented undergraduates.

Sat. Feb. 19 @ 10 AM: Zuill Bailey, cello

Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey performs and teaches around the world and shares his expertise with Emory’s cello class.

Thurs. May 12 @ 4 PM: Juilliard String Quartet

One of the world’s great Quartets gives some of Emory’s student chamber music ensembles a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Fentress Waits Concert

Sat. April 23 @ 8 PM in Cannon Chapel: Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ with the Vega Quartet and 7 speakers of diverse faiths

The inaugural concert in a new Series endowed by Dr. James Waits, former Dean of the Candler School of Theology, features a unique work of Haydn performed in a magical setting. Between each movement of the Haydn, Jan Love, David Blumenthal, Gregory McGonigle, Dwight Andrews, Don Saliers, Shweta Chaitanya and Priya Sraman will give a short reflection on each of the seven statements.

