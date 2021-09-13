Type to search

First Cooke Noontime Concert features Vega String Quartet on Sept. 17

Decaturish.com Sep 13, 2021
The Vega Quartet. Photo provided to Decaturish
Atlanta, GA — The first Cooke Noontime Concert of the season features Mussorgsky’s great “Pictures at an Exhibition” in a special transcription for String Quintet, performed by members of the Vega Quartet, violinist Alice Hong, and double bassist Jonathan Colbert, a press release announced.

The concert will be Friday, September 17 in Ackerman Hall at the Carlos Museum, Emory. Free registration is required for the first time- sign up here: https://chambermusicsociety.emory.edu/calendar/index.html.

Seating is limited and masks are required for all.

All ECMSA concerts and events are free of charge. See the entire season at: https://chambermusicsociety.emory.edu/index.html

