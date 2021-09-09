Food Well Alliance partnering with Love, Tito’s for service project at Decatur’s Kitchen Garden

Share









Decatur, GA — Love, Tito’s Block to Block program is partnering with Food Well Alliance to make improvements to Decatur’s Kitchen Garden, a garden space in Decatur for refugee and immigrant growers led by Global Growers Network in collaboration with the city.

Volunteers are needed on Friday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Decatur’s Kitchen Garden, 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur. Volunteers will take part in a service project that will include hands-on projects like weeding the herb garden, installing new debris bins around the garden and watering and mulching fruit trees, according to a press release. Volunteers must be at least 21 to participate. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

For those who are unable to volunteer but still want to get involved, the garden will be holding a garden tool drive and accepting new items like trowels, shovels, gloves and soil on the day of the project. Donations can be dropped off at Decatur’s Kitchen Garden on Friday.

In addition to seeking volunteers, the organizations are asking the community to contribute to the matching campaign, which will provide resources and support to local growers in metro Atlanta. Donations made through Monday, Sept. 13, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Love,Tito’s Block to Block program is creating community gardens and farms, one block at a time. The idea stemmed from Tito’s farm with the same concept in mind: create an environment where healthy food is accessible. The program is now working with nonprofits across the country to make fresh, nutritious food available through free gardens and farms, built by communities and Tito’s, according to the Tito’s website.

Love, Tito’s started supporting the Food Well Alliance in 2020 through the Block to Block program. The organization donated to Food Well Alliance last year in their pandemic response as the Block to Block in-person service project was cancelled. They provided Food Well Alliance with a donation to assist their home garden boxes and garden containers and growing buckets they were giving to community members to grow fresh food safely from their homes, according to a press release.

