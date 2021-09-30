Hands On Atlanta distributing meal kits at local schools on Oct. 6

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — Hands On Atlanta will distribute 440 meal kits on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at noon at the International Community School on Wood Trail Lane in greater Decatur. The organization will also hand out 260 meal kits at McLendon Elementary School on Hollywood Drive in greater Decatur on Wednesday.

The schools serve about 74% of students who receive free and reduced priced lunch. The event aims to help reduce food insecurity for families during fall break, according to a press release.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with Hands on Atlanta to provide meals for our students during fall break,” said Charlotte Flores, ICS director of community and culture. “We know that many of our students depend on school meals for their daily nutrition. This will help provide during the times we are not in school.”

Hands On Atlanta’s Meals 4 Kids program partners with local individuals and companies interested in providing wraparound resources to metro Atlanta students and families. This meal pack is sponsored by ShopCore, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group.

“We all have a part to play in the healthy development of our youth. Our Meals 4 Kids program is one pillar of our education portfolio that allows us to provide holistic support to those who need it the most,” said Dr. Chanika R. Perry, director of education programs at Hands On Atlanta.

ICS Principal Alastair Pullen added that even when students aren’t in the building, it’s good to know they have a consistent food source.

“This shows our students that we are in this together as a community, and we are all working together to support them, especially during unstable times like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pullen said.

