Michael C. Carlos Museum hosting screening of Sweet Land on Oct. 6

Atlanta, GA — The Michael C. Carlos Museum is hosting a screening of “Sweet Land” on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., a press release said. It will be held on the Emory University Quadrangle. In case of rain, the film will be shown in Ackerman Hall on Level Three of the Carlos Museum.

Named “Best New Opera of 2021” by the Music Critics Association of North America, The Industry’s Sweet Land is a grotesque historical pageant that disrupts the dominant narrative of American identity.

Sweet Land is the result of a highly collaborative and multi-perspectival approach. The opera features costumes by Cannupa Hanska Luger. Luger co-directed Sweet Land with Yuval Sharon, and his art interweaves performance and political action to communicate stories about 21st-century Indigeneity. His works are featured in the exhibition, Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum.

For more details, visit the calendar event page here.

