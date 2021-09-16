Michael C. Carlos Museum joins 17th annual Museum Day to offer free entry on Sept. 18

Share









Atlanta, GA — The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University will open its doors free of charge on Saturday, Sept. 18, to all Museum Day ticket holders. The day is part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day, a national celebration in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s museums in Washington, D.C.

The event allows museums, cultural centers and zoos from across the country to mirror the spirit of the Smithsonian Institute’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. The Quaker Oats Company is sponsoring the event this year, according to a press release.

Museum day acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion.

Museum Day will celebrate the reopening of many museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme, Experience America, represents the return to, and resurgence of, the nation’s diverse cultural experiences.

Tickets will be free of charge and participating museums will have safety precautions i place for the event so guests can safely enjoy their experience, the press release states.

“By sharing the stories of human creativity and diverse cultures through works of art, the Carlos Museum serves as a vital resource for the city of Atlanta and the region,” said Bonna D. Wescoat, interim director of the Carlos Museum, in a press release. “We are pleased to be included in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day so that visitors can experience our renowned collections free of charge.”

Tickets and more information can be found on the Smithsonian website. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entry for two at participating venues on Saturday. One ticket is permitted per email address.

