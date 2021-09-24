New voter kiosk in DeKalb County aids voters in digital divide

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — In advance of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28, DeKalb County is making registration a little easier.

DeKalb Elections is making an end-run around voting laws that come down hard on voters with a lack of access to technology. Now residents of DeKalb County can register to vote, update and verify voter registration on a no-contact kiosk.

“For DeKalb VRE to become a leader in voter accessibility, we have to address the digital divide that still exists the communities we serve,” said DeKalb Elections Board Chair Dele Lowman Smith. “Innovation, integrity and transparency are at the core of our collective efforts to enhance the voter experience, which starts from the time someone registers to vote, through them casting their vote at the ballot box, to our tabulation of votes on election day.”

Voters can also print precinct cards and other election-related information. The kiosk is an “effort to ensure all eligible DeKalb voters understand when, where and how to vote” according to a press release.

The kiosk is in the lobby of the DeKalb Voter Registration and Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032. A second location is in the works.

“Our new voter kiosk is another way we are working to ensure all DeKalb residents have convenient access to voting information,” said Twyla Hart, interim director of DeKalb Elections.

The kiosk was purchased with funds from a 2020 Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) grant, spearheaded by DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, who called the funds a “game changer” and a catalyst for innovation in DeKalb’s elections and registration processes.

“We want to bring government closer to the people we serve,” said Johnson, whose work led to $9.4 million in critical funding for DeKalb Elections. “We understand that in a county as diverse as DeKalb, we have to be intentional about our efforts to engage and educate all voters.”

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 2 municipal and special election. Early voting begins on Oct. 12 at locations across DeKalb County:

– Berean Christian Church Family Life Center, 2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta 30317

– County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood 30294

– DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody 30338

– Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven 30319

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker 30084

– Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest 30038

“We like to remind voters that it’s never too early to make your plan to vote,” Hart said.

