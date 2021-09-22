New yoga studio opens in Decatur

Decatur, GA — A new yoga studio is opening its doors in Decatur.

Yoga Box, a national chain, recently celebrated its grand opening at 431 W Ponce de Leon Ave.

“Yoga Box is renowned for its reputation as being all inclusive, welcoming yogis of all skill levels, from the beginner to the advanced student,” a press release from the company says. “The new yoga studio in Decatur offers a wide variety of classes that focus on many different types of yoga, including Bikram yoga, Vinyasa yoga, power yoga, hot yoga, restorative/recovery yoga, and sculpt yoga.”

Here’s more information from Yoga Box:

Different types of yoga focus on different goals for the body and have varied intensity levels. Yoga Sculpt classes, for example, focus on strength and intensity and use hand weights, cardio, and strength training during sessions. In contrast, Restorative Recovery yoga classes focus on slowing down and the recovery of the body through passive stretching and deep relaxation.

Both heated and non-heated classes are offered, and the studio prides itself on its state-of-the-art sound system, community-focused environment, and world-class instructors. Located on West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Yoga Box also offers interested prospective students three free yoga classes with no obligation.

The new Decatur yoga studio conducts classes during a wide span of hours each day, so that everyone who is interested can choose to take yoga classes near Atlanta at a time that is most convenient for them. Some classes begin as early as 6 a.m., and others operate on a more nocturnal schedule, with start times as late as 7:30 at night.

Leana Marshall, managing partner of Yoga Box, brings more than eight years of experience in yoga and studio management to the table. Originally from south Mississippi, Leana has opened yoga studios across the country, from Hawaii to Washington DC. She is a Diversity and Inclusion advocate, having started Black Yoga Teachers 365 and so much more.