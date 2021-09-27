Oakhurst Elementary School named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Share









Decatur, GA — Oakhurst Elementary School has been named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School and was recognized as an exemplary high performing school, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education.

“Oakhurst strives to foster a love of learning through authentic, challenging, creative experiences in a supportive and engaging environment. Oakhurst students become knowledgeable citizens with strong character, ready to serve their communities,” Oakhurst Elementary Principal Tanisha Frazier wrote in the application. “One of our main approaches to realizing this mission is embracing and fully implementing the EL Education framework and practices.”

She explained that EL Education practices are interwoven into every detail of the schools and the staff and community believe in the framework, and believe that it has been one of the most important factors influencing the school’s success.

“Our focus is based on three dimensions: (1) mastery of knowledge and skills, (2) character, and (3) high quality work,” Frazier said. “Mastery of knowledge and skills refers to our intentional effort to ensure all students make academic growth. Because equity is at the center of our work, we approach teaching in a differentiated way, ensuring all students get what they need.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The 2021 cohort of school represents public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools, including traditional, charter, magnet schools, parochial and independent schools in 45 states, Washington D.C. and some Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, communities and families in creating welcoming and safe schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, in its 39th year, has presented more than 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards, according to the announcement.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.