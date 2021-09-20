(PHOTOS) 2021 Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Hundreds of people came out to sample over 100 different wines at 52 pouring stations during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Restaurants were open and quick food bite stations were set up to provide plenty of food options, while local musicians and DJ Tiny provided music to get people dancing.

The footprint was more spread out than in previous years, and all pouring stations were staged outdoors.

Kirkwood Business Owner’s Association produces the annual fundraising event to raise awareness of the Kirkwood Community and give back to local nonprofits and community projects.

