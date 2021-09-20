(PHOTOS) 2021 Kirkwood Wine Stroll

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Hundreds of people came out to sample over 100 different wines at 52 pouring stations during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Restaurants were open and quick food bite stations were set up to provide plenty of food options, while local musicians and DJ Tiny provided music to get people dancing.
The footprint was more spread out than in previous years, and all pouring stations were staged outdoors.
Kirkwood Business Owner’s Association produces the annual fundraising event to raise awareness of the Kirkwood Community and give back to local nonprofits and community projects.
Hundreds of people came out to the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People stop in at the Adult Big Wheel Club pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
C. J. Doward has a cigar with his wine during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bradley Curry waves the checkered flag while Christine Curry, on left, and Sarah Wigton try out the adult big wheels during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shades of Gray entertain from the Dom Beijos Stage during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stephen Thompson fills a person’s cup with wine at the Fix & Flow Plumbing Company pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joel and Rachel Derrico fill glasses with wine at the Business House pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Greg Ware and Arleshia Russell have some food during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People get food from Southern Queenz during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vick Vyas and Ronil Patel fill cups with wine at the Valero pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
LaToya Cospy holds some wine at the Poppa Corn’s pouring station during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Josh Wikle, Kelli Truelove and Brittany Edwards pose for a photo during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People dance at the Valero while DJ Tiny plays music during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hundreds of people came out to the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kayla from Anna’s BBQ pours wine during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective perform at the Floor & Decor Stage during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People form a dance line while Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective perform during the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hundreds of people came out to the Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17. Photo by Dean Hesse.
