(PHOTOS) 2021 West Ponce Music Stroll

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Business on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in the city of Decatur turned their parking lots and patios into stages with free music all day long during the West Ponce Music Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The family friendly fun started with a 5K fun run and 1-mile dog walk and featured free yoga and fitness classes, a pop-up chalk art festival and an artist’s market.
Proceeds from the event benefit the all-ages nonprofit maker space, Decatur Makers.
People sit in the shade of the Your Cleaners overhang while listening to music from John Dance and Darren Lee during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Irm Diorio, executive director of Decatur Makers on right, with her husband Paul at Farm Burger during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dana Harrison from Humble County Craft Co. with her handmade items for sale at the artist’s market during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rose Egley from Studio Que Sera with her handmade items for sale at the artist’s market during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kirsten Chervenak from Gatherings had artisanal sourdough crisps for sale at the artist’s market during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mara Mar helps son James with the whirligig he made with Decatur Makers while her other son George launches his in the air during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brothers James and Henry get ready to launch the whirligigs they made with Decatur Makers during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Sveva and her mother Melanie De Gennaro add to the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival Community Chalk Walk during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Professional artist Janet P. Tombros looks up from her sidewalk art in progress at the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children add to the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival Community Chalk Walk during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anna Caterbone and Paola Miranda take in the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur with their “KeepItIndieDecatur” cups on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anson, 5, uses both hands to create his sidewalk art at the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival Community Chalk Walk during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Art Linton Experience plays at the Mellow Mushroom during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Javier Marquez and his daughter Claudia listen to music from Britpop Band at The Marlay House during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cindy Williams with her solar and LED lights at the artist’s market during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ed Lee on left, and Karyl Davis on right, drew curious onlookers with their gita Follow Me Robot during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur crossing guard ‘Miss Carolyn’ Carolyn Shorter’s nails matched her safety vest as she helped people safely cross W. Ponce de Leon Avenue during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Three-year-old Jordan Lonergan brough his guitar to strum along with the music during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jonah, Luca and Theo have a pop with their mother Kate Brookmeyer while they listen to music during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clarity Fitness owner Abbey Griffith leads a workout in front of Fleet Feet during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Four-year-old Aria B. adds her artistic touch to the sidewalk art at the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival Community Chalk Walk during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Painter Miche McIver (@michemciver) gives chalk art a try for the first time at the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild Pop Up Chalk Art Festival during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
