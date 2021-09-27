(PHOTOS) 2021 West Ponce Music Stroll

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Business on West Ponce de Leon Avenue in the city of Decatur turned their parking lots and patios into stages with free music all day long during the West Ponce Music Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The family friendly fun started with a 5K fun run and 1-mile dog walk and featured free yoga and fitness classes, a pop-up chalk art festival and an artist’s market.

Proceeds from the event benefit the all-ages nonprofit maker space, Decatur Makers.

