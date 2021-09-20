(PHOTOS) Kirkwood’s Thelma Favers celebrates 100th birthday

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Thelma Favers celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 18, with family, friends and neighbors during a party at the Kirkwood home where she lives with her sister Carrie Cook. Carrie Salone, from Mother’s Legacy Foundation organized the celebration.

Seated at the table of honor with sister Carrie to her left and nephew Howard Harris on her right, Ms. Favers, wearing a crown and a sash that read 100 & Fabulous, said she just tries to do right by everyone and her advice for living a good life is “do what’s right, trust God and He will take care of you.”

Girl Scouts from Troop 17690 decorated the yard for the party, children sang “Happy Birthday: and Ms. Favers enjoyed showing some of her grandmother’s belongings from the 1800s and describing how they were used.

Food, decorations and support were provided by Greenleaf Foundation, La Calavera Pizza, Unearthing Farm & Market, Penny Patch and Kirkwood Neighbors Organization.

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong presented Ms. Favers with a Proclamation from City Council recognizing her as the newest Atlantan to join the centenarian club and congratulating her on her 100th birthday.

One of five children, Thelma Favers was born on Sept. 18, 1921, to Ophelia and Charlie Welch. Longevity runs in her family, her mother Ophelia lived to be 90 and her grandmother, a former slave lived to be 99 years old.

She grew up on a farm in Paulding County where she worked for a dollar a day sorting potatoes at a curing house and on local sweet potato farms. She also picked cotton.

The family was poor, but they had love and each other.

Ms. Favers recalls doing housework on Sycamore Street in Decatur. She would walk for miles daily, cleaning multiple houses along the way. The house she shares with her sister Carrie is filled with memories and some of their grandmother’s belongings from the 1800s such as smooth irons (used to iron clothes), meat grinders, ice tongs, milk jugs, a spittoon, cotton in a jar from the 1800s, Colgate Octagon bathing soap, a baby chicken feeder and a black pot used to boil clothes for washing.

