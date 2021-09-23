(PHOTOS) Woodlands Garden hosts Tyke Hike events

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Woodlands Garden has partnered with a biologist to host Tyke Hike events this fall.
Tyke Hike was founded by biologist and environmental educator Anne Marie Hoffman in 2109. Designed for the developmental needs of children ages 2-5, the nature themed mini hikes last around 75 minutes and include STEAM activity and story time. Hosted at outdoor locations around the greater Atlanta area, groups are small and distanced for safety, and adults attend sessions and explore with their children.
“I’m a biologist, so I love combining that with my love of the outdoors and sharing that with families and children,” Hoffman said after leading a “Birds I View” themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept 21. “With this age group, it’s so important that they get outdoors to have sensory experiences.”
Hoffman said she is excited about her new partnership with Woodlands Garden to bring Tyke Hike to Decatur on select Tuesdays and Thursdays in October:
– ‘Leafy Learning’ on Tuesday, Oct. 12
– ‘Wizard Wands and Fairy Crowns’ on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Both start at 9:30 a.m.
Register for Tyke Hikes at Woodland Gardens at: tykehike.com. The $20 registration fee includes participation for an adult/child pair, group activities, craft supplies and ongoing opportunities to learn and engage with Tyke Hike.
Woodlands Garden is 7.1 acres of natural Piedmont forest located at 932 Scott Boulevard in the city of Decatur. It’s free to the public and open seven days during daylight hours. For more information, visit woodlandsgarden.org.
Leo Edlund, 4, and twins Alex and Jayden Orr, 3, get ready to set out on the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leo Edlund, 4, and twins Alex and Jayden Orr, 3, follow Tyke Hike founder and lead explorer Anne Marie Hoffman on the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The group makes its way to the bird feeder area during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alex Orr, 3, and Tyke Hike founder and lead explorer Anne Marie Hoffman walk together during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The children try out the bird watching binoculars they made during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twins Alex and Jayden Orr, 3, took the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden with their mother Candice Moore on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The group stops to talk about plants and leaves during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The group explores what’s up above during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The group stops to talk about plants, leaves and seeds during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
With adults just out of frame, the children explore the trail during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alex Orr, 3, and family friend Leo Eplund, 4, explore the trail during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Alex Orr, 3, and Tyke Hike founder and lead explorer Anne Marie Hoffman talk about leaves during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tyke Hike founder and lead explorer Anne Marie Hoffman has story time to finish up the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The group puts on their antlers during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Twins Jayden and Alex Orr try out the bird watching binoculars they made during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leo Edlund looks through the bird watching binoculars he made during the ‘Birds I View’ themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept. 21. Photo by Dean Hesse.
