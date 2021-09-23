(PHOTOS) Woodlands Garden hosts Tyke Hike events

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Woodlands Garden has partnered with a biologist to host Tyke Hike events this fall.

Tyke Hike was founded by biologist and environmental educator Anne Marie Hoffman in 2109. Designed for the developmental needs of children ages 2-5, the nature themed mini hikes last around 75 minutes and include STEAM activity and story time. Hosted at outdoor locations around the greater Atlanta area, groups are small and distanced for safety, and adults attend sessions and explore with their children.

“I’m a biologist, so I love combining that with my love of the outdoors and sharing that with families and children,” Hoffman said after leading a “Birds I View” themed Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden on Sept 21. “With this age group, it’s so important that they get outdoors to have sensory experiences.”

Hoffman said she is excited about her new partnership with Woodlands Garden to bring Tyke Hike to Decatur on select Tuesdays and Thursdays in October:

– ‘Leafy Learning’ on Tuesday, Oct. 12

– ‘Wizard Wands and Fairy Crowns’ on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Both start at 9:30 a.m.

Register for Tyke Hikes at Woodland Gardens at: tykehike.com. The $20 registration fee includes participation for an adult/child pair, group activities, craft supplies and ongoing opportunities to learn and engage with Tyke Hike.

Woodlands Garden is 7.1 acres of natural Piedmont forest located at 932 Scott Boulevard in the city of Decatur. It’s free to the public and open seven days during daylight hours. For more information, visit woodlandsgarden.org.

