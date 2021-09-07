Placita Latina festival coming to Decatur, Avondale Estates during Hispanic Heritage Month

Share









Decatur, GA — A group of Hispanic and Latinx residents and professionals of Decatur and Avondale Estates have come together to plan a colorful, cultural and historical series of events in the two cities during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month was created to promote the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic-Americans, from over 30 countries and territories that make up Latin America. Communities all over the United States mark the achievements of Hispanic and Latinx Americans with festivals and educational activities, according to a press release.

The team of people across Decatur and Avondale saw an opportunity to bring these cultures to the cities in a way that hadn’t been done before. Placita Latina is a series of mini-events that highlight Hispanic and Latinx performances, food and culture.

These events will include a mix of Latinx-inspired music, dance, art, education, and flavors:

— La Placita Latin American Coffee Tasting and Outdoor Performance + DJ Fernand F, which is co-branded with “Welcoming Avondale, on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The tasting will feature Mexican dance in the Huasteco style by Ballet Danceando. There will also be an after party featuring DJ Fernado F from 7-10:00 p.m. at the Beer Growler.

— Salsa On The Square and La Choloteca- Dj La Superior After Party on Saturday, Sept. 18. Salsa band El Kartel will perform from 6-8 p.m. and dance instruction will be offered during that time. La Choloteca after dance party will be from 8-10:30 p.m. with DJ La Superior. Both events will be held on the Decatur Square. This event is sponsored by the Decatur Business Association.

— Placita Latina Mercadito Outdoor Pop-up Market and Dance Performances will be on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1-5 p.m at the Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street in Avondale Estates.

— The What Makes Us Who We Are event will celebrate Latinx artists and is a closing event of Placita Latina in partnership with the Decatur Arts Alliance. The artist showcase will be held on Friday, Oct, 8, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Decatur Visitors Center, 113 Clairemont Ave., with La Choloteca- Dj Este.

The first two events also take place during Welcoming Week, which will be held Sept. 10-19, and is hosted in collaboration with the welcoming committees of Decatur and Avondale. Welcoming Week is an initiative of Welcoming America that represents a network of hosts around the world who strive to make their communities a more welcoming place, according to a press release.

Placita Latina is additionally working with local businesses to offer them tools to create their own Placita Latina specials and events during the month-long celebration. About 25 businesses are participating. Arepa Mia in Avondale Estates will feature authentic Venezuelan arepas and fare and will have live guitar and pan pipe music by Mauricio Amaya on Friday, Oct. 15, from 6-8 p.m.

Calle Latina in Decatur will offer a Latinx drink special from Peru throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Taqueria Del Sol will host DJ La Choloteca on Sept. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. during the West Ponce Music Stroll.

The Placita Latina team consists of two Avondale Estates residents: project founders former Avondale City Commissioner Adela Yelton and Mayte “Maria” Peck, and five Decatur residents, including Maria Álvarez, Kris Webb, Miguel Martinez, and Hector and Christy Amador. The team is a diverse mix, including Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, Peruvian Americans, Nicaraguans, and their partners.

“I have lost count of how many times I’ve been asked if I am from Mexico, even after I tell them I’m from Nicaragua. I know a lot of wonderful people from Mexico, but our cultures are very different,” Álvarez said in the press release. “Nicaragua is three countries away. Once I explain this, they usually ‘get it.’ For me, finding ways to educate people about the cultural richness and ethnic diversity of the Latin American people is so important — which is why I love being part of Placita Latina. Getting to know our neighbors can only create strength in our community. Plus, I never turn down a good party.“

For more information about Placita Latina, visit the event website.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.