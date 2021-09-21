Production for feature film will take place in Kirkwood Sept. 20-25

Share









Atlanta, GA — A big production is coming to Kirkwood from Sept. 20-25 that will require lane and street closures. Bone Appetite Productions LLC, along with the support of the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment, The Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office are planning to shoot scenes for the feature film “Strays” in the neighborhood.

Atlanta Police will be onsite directing traffic and street closures are for through traffic only. Residents will not be prevented from accessing their homes, Kirkwood Film Liaison Daniel Kolodziej said in a Facebook post

According to a notice of filming from Bone Appetite, there will be a lane closure on Hallman Street Northeast, between Howard Street Northeast and Kirkwood Road Northeast, from Sept. 15-24.

Kirkwood Road Northeast will be closed between Delano Drive Northeast and Ridgedale Road Northeast from Sept. 20-22, as well as between Hosea Williams Drive and Dunwoody Street Northeast from Sept. 21-24.

The lane and parking on the north curb of Hosea Williams Drive, between Norwood Road Southeast and Howard Street Southeast, will be closed from Sept. 21-24.

Howard Street Northeast will be closed between Warlick Place Northeast and Kirkwood Road Northeast on Sept. 24.

Kolodziej said in the post that production will take place at The Pullman, Urban Pie and Kirkwood Feed and Seed on Thursday, Sept. 23. Trucks and equipment will be onsite leading up to the shoot, but the businesses will be open during prep days.

Urban Pie and Kirkwood Feed and Seed will be closed during filming. The Pullman will remain open.

Filming is also scheduled at Bessie Branham Park on Friday, Sept. 24 until 11 p.m. Production has a strict wrap time of 11 p.m. on Friday, so if anyone witnesses filming past the hour, they are encouraged to contact Kolodziej.

Kolodziej added that the production company is making sizable donations to the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization and the Kirkwood Business Owners Association.