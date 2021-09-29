Report: Avondale Estates mom died of COVID-19 before meeting newborn son

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Fox 5 Atlanta reports that a 27-year-old mom-to-be put off getting the COVID-19 vaccine until her son was born.

But Marrisha Jenkins caught COVID-19 and passed away before getting to meet her child, Fox 5 reports. According to the TV station, “she died the day she was cleared from quarantine and allowed to see her son.”

Her family is encouraging pregnant mothers to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To read the full story from Fox 5, click here. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family.

On Sept. 29, the CDC issued an advisory inteded to increase the vaccination rate among pregnant women.

“Today’s health advisory strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks,” the CDC said. “Additionally, the advisory calls on health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits of vaccination and the safety of recommended vaccines.”

The CDC reports that pregnant people with symptomatic COVID-19 have a 70 percent increased risk of death and only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated.

To read the health advisory, click here.

