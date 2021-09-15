South Fork Conservancy launches online inaugural quilt show and auction

Share









Atlanta, GA — The South Fork Conservancy (SFC) will showcase the work of metro Atlanta quilters in its first-ever online exhibit and auction called “Quilting the Creek,” a press release announced.

WHEN: The month-long auction begins on Tuesday, September 14, at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, October 14 at 6:15 p.m.

WHY: Funds raised from the auction will help ensure that Atlantans have access to and enjoy the trails along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek, as well as to help build additional connecting trails from Buckhead to Emory and beyond.

HOW: Register here to view and bid on the nature-inspired quilts created by some of Atlanta’s most talented quiltmakers, who have donated the quilts they designed and made to SFC.

“These quilts are incredibly lovely and made by talented quilters from around the Atlanta area,” said SFC Board Chair Julie Ralston. “We hope people will bid early and often to support the work of the South Fork Conservancy and win one of these beauties!”

