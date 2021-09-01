Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 1,097,709 confirmed cases, 19,806 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Sept. 1 has recorded 1,097,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,806 confirmed deaths. As of Sept. 1, there have been 73,534 hospitalizations, 12,067 ICU admissions, 315,575 antigen positive cases, and 3,064 probable deaths.

In DeKalb County, there have been 69,399 cases and 1,028 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 98,757 cases and 1,414 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 126 deaths on Sept. 1. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 40.4 deaths per day. On Sept. 1, it was 63 deaths per day.

On Friday, Aug. 27, Georgia reported the second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 9,760 confirmed cases over a 24-hour period. The highest number of cases was reported on Jan. 8 with a total of 10,173 cases in a 24-hour period, according to WSB-TV. On Sept. 1, Georgia reported 6,771 confirmed cases in 24 hours.