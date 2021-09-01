Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 1,097,709 confirmed cases, 19,806 deaths

Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 1,097,709 confirmed cases, 19,806 deathsGigi Stanor checks his cell phone while passing a sign placed by the Clarkston COVID-19 Task Force, in partnership with the City of Clarkston and DeKalb County on July 25, 2020. The task force distributed thousands of masks, hand sanitizer, and educational material to apartment communities in Clarkston to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Sept. 1 has recorded 1,097,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,806 confirmed deaths. As of Sept. 1, there have been 73,534 hospitalizations, 12,067 ICU admissions, 315,575 antigen positive cases, and 3,064 probable deaths.
In DeKalb County, there have been 69,399 cases and 1,028 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 98,757 cases and 1,414 deaths.
Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 126 deaths on Sept. 1. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 40.4 deaths per day. On Sept. 1, it was 63 deaths per day.
On Friday, Aug. 27, Georgia reported the second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported 9,760 confirmed cases over a 24-hour period. The highest number of cases was reported on Jan. 8 with a total of 10,173 cases in a 24-hour period, according to WSB-TV. On Sept. 1, Georgia reported 6,771 confirmed cases in 24 hours.
Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021:
Week of Aug. 25: 1,048,892 confirmed cases, 19,364 deaths
Week of Aug. 18: 1,005,806 confirmed cases, 19,087 deaths
Week of Aug. 11: 972,513 confirmed cases, 18,912 deaths
Week of Aug 4: 945,888 confirmed cases, 18,764 deaths
Week of July 28: 926,707 confirmed cases, 18,691 deaths
Week of July 21: 914,984 confirmed cases, 18,644 deaths
Week of July 14: 909,082 confirmed cases, 18,591 deaths
Week of July 7: 905,494 confirmed cases, 18,541 deaths
Week of June 30: 903,423 confirmed cases, 18,496 deaths
Week of June 23: 901,723 confirmed cases, 18,426 deaths
Week of June 16: 900,067 confirmed cases, 18,348 deaths
Week of June 9: 898,381 confirmed cases, 18,226 deaths
Week of June 2: 896,622 confirmed cases; 18,085 deaths
Week of May 26: 894,445 confirmed cases; 17,986 deaths
Week of May 19: 891,502 confirmed cases; 17,849 deaths
Week of May 12: 887,979 confirmed cases, 17,750 deaths
Week of May 5: 883,418 confirmed cases, 17,625 deaths
Week of April 28: 877,816 confirmed cases, 17,486 deaths
Week of April 21: 871,460 confirmed cases, 17,272 deaths
Week of April 14: 864,895 confirmed cases, 17,072 deaths
Week of April 7: 858,268 confirmed cases, 16,827 deaths
Week of March 31: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths
Week of March 24: 845,560 confirmed cases, 16,257 deaths
Week of March 17: 838,570 confirmed cases, 15,997 deaths
Week of March 10: 831,271 confirmed cases, 15,706 deaths
Week of March 3: 823,008 confirmed cases, 15,349 deaths
Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 confirmed cases, 14,882 deaths
Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths
Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 confirmed cases, 13,599 deaths
Week of Feb 3: 759,228 confirmed cases, 12,907 deaths
As of Sept. 1, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 509 cases per 100,000 people. On Aug. 25, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 465 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of Sept. 1 is 10.9 percent. On Aug. 25, it was 11.3 percent.
Fulton County is reporting an average of 523 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of Sept. 1. Last week, it was 469 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 11.6 percent. A week ago, it was 12.3 percent.
The state of Georgia has administered about 9.7 million vaccines as of Sept. 1. According to the state, 44 percent of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.
To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.
To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.
To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.
The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.
Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.
– Wear a mask in public.
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
