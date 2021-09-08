Weekly Georgia COVID-19 update: 1,140,068 confirmed cases, 20,298 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Sept. 8 has recorded 1,140,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,298 confirmed deaths. As of Sept. 8, there have been 75,214 hospitalizations, 12,257 ICU admissions, 328,342 antigen positive cases, and 3,094 probable deaths.

The state Department of Public Health released the following statement after Georgia surpassed 20,000 COVID-19 deaths:

ATLANTA – The number of Georgians who have died from COVID-19 now surpasses 20,000. As of 3 p.m. today, [Sept. 3], there have been 20,041 confirmed COVID deaths in Georgia since the pandemic began. “It is tragic but not surprising that we have surpassed this grim milestone of 20,000 COVID deaths in our state,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner. “Ninety seven percent of COVID deaths since we’ve had vaccine are in unvaccinated individuals. These deaths are preventable.” COVID vaccines are safe and effective at protecting against COVID-19 infections. COVID vaccines also help prevent severe illness and death if an individual does get sick. The vaccines also reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID cases are surging in Georgia, driven by the delta variant. The delta variant is more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 and research shows that it results in a higher rate of severe illness and hospitalization than other variants. COVID-19 is spreading fastest in areas with low vaccination rates. Currently, only 44% of Georgians are fully vaccinated. All Georgians aged 12 and older are urged to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public settings and wash their hands frequently. COVID vaccine is available statewide and is our best tool for ending this pandemic and reducing the overwhelming strain on EMS, the healthcare system and healthcare providers. To find a COVID vaccination location, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. COVID testing is recommended immediately for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, individuals who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be tested, even if they are fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure. Unvaccinated individuals should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure. To find testing locations, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting. Please do not go to hospital emergency rooms for COIVD testing. For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

In DeKalb County, there have been 71,543 cases and 1,042 deaths. In Fulton County, there have been 101,622 cases and 1,428 deaths.

Feb. 12 was the deadliest COVID-19 day in Georgia so far. There were 186 deaths recorded that day. The state recorded 126 deaths on Sept. 1. Last Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of deaths was 62.9 deaths per day. On Sept. 8, it was 70.7 deaths per day.

Here are the weekly statistics since Feb. 3, 2021: Week of Sept. 1: 1,097,709 confirmed cases, 19,806 deaths Week of Aug. 25: 1,048,892 confirmed cases, 19,364 deaths Week of Aug. 18: 1,005,806 confirmed cases, 19,087 deaths Week of Aug. 11: 972,513 confirmed cases, 18,912 deaths Week of Aug 4: 945,888 confirmed cases, 18,764 deaths Week of July 28: 926,707 confirmed cases, 18,691 deaths Week of July 21: 914,984 confirmed cases, 18,644 deaths Week of July 14: 909,082 confirmed cases, 18,591 deaths Week of July 7: 905,494 confirmed cases, 18,541 deaths Week of June 30: 903,423 confirmed cases, 18,496 deaths Week of June 23: 901,723 confirmed cases, 18,426 deaths Week of June 16: 900,067 confirmed cases, 18,348 deaths Week of June 9: 898,381 confirmed cases, 18,226 deaths Week of June 2: 896,622 confirmed cases; 18,085 deaths Week of May 26: 894,445 confirmed cases; 17,986 deaths Week of May 19: 891,502 confirmed cases; 17,849 deaths Week of May 12: 887,979 confirmed cases, 17,750 deaths Week of May 5: 883,418 confirmed cases, 17,625 deaths Week of April 28: 877,816 confirmed cases, 17,486 deaths Week of April 21: 871,460 confirmed cases, 17,272 deaths Week of April 14: 864,895 confirmed cases, 17,072 deaths Week of April 7: 858,268 confirmed cases, 16,827 deaths Week of March 31: 852,395 confirmed cases, 16,607 deaths Week of March 24: 845,560 confirmed cases, 16,257 deaths Week of March 17: 838,570 confirmed cases, 15,997 deaths Week of March 10: 831,271 confirmed cases, 15,706 deaths Week of March 3: 823,008 confirmed cases, 15,349 deaths Week of Feb. 24: 810,473 confirmed cases, 14,882 deaths Week of Feb. 17: 796,547 confirmed cases, 14,254 deaths Week of Feb. 10: 780,494 confirmed cases, 13,599 deaths Week of Feb 3: 759,228 confirmed cases, 12,907 deaths

As of Sept. 8, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 529 cases per 100,000 people. On Sept. 1, DeKalb County reported a two-week average of 514 cases per 100,000 people. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive results per tests given, and in DeKalb County, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks as of Sept. 8 is 11 percent. On Sept. 1, it was 11.2 percent.

Fulton County is reporting an average of 533 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks as of Sept. 8. Last week, it was 521 cases per 100,000. The positivity rate in Fulton County is 11.1 percent. A week ago, it was 11.5 percent.

The state of Georgia has administered about 9.9 million vaccines as of Sept. 8. According to the state, 44 percent of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://myvaccinegeorgia.com/ or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site to find a vaccination site.

To City Schools of Decatur’s COVID-19 dashboard and summaries of all cases, click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for Atlanta Public Schools click here.

To see the COVID-19 case reports for DeKalb County Schools, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.