What’s happening this week: Art for the People, 9/11 Interfaith Service, Tell Me a Story Festival

Update: Truckin’ Tuesdays in Decatur has been cancelled for Sept. 7 due to rain. The event is still scheduled for Sept. 14.

Here’s our previous story.

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Art for the People in Decatur, a 9/11 Interfaith service in Decatur and the Tell Me a Story Festival in Clarkston. Several local government meetings are also being held this week.

Decaturish will be hosting municipal election forums throughout the next couple of weeks to give voters a chance to hear from candidates. All forums will be hosted on our Twitch channel and will also be posted on YouTube. The forums kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. with the candidates for the Clarkston City Council. Two forums will take place this weekend as well.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, the candidates for the Avondale City Commission will participate in a discussion at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. those running for the district five seat of the Atlanta City Council will join Decaturish for a panel discussion.

Here’s what else is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers’ paradise.”

Asian Gallery Reopening at Michael C. Carlos Museum

The Asian Gallery at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University has reopened after a four-month renovation that significantly increased the museum’s capacity to display works of art to better serve the university and the Atlanta community. The room was reconfigured to make room for new pedestals with smaller footprints and the museum gained floorspace. The gallery features works of art such as Indian paintings, depictions of Vishnu and Krishna, multiple images of the Buddha, and the display of Shiva linga. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography

A new exhibition is now open at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. The Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography exhibition explores the act of interpretation through the seemingly opposting themes of isolation and togetherness, loss and shared joy, and fear and courage. The photographs in the exhibit are intended to resonate in some way with the unprecendented realities and profound emotions many experienced throughout 2020. The exhibit is ipen until Oct. 24. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of September. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. This week a gardening on a budget class will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and a course on testing water quality will be held on Sept. 9. Both classes will begin at noon. Registration is required to participate in the class.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Truckin’ Tuesdays in Decatur

Truckin’ Tuesday returns to Decatur this fall. Some of the area’s best food trucks will be offering delicious treats on Sept. 7, from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Gather with friends, family, blankets, chairs and most importantly, appetites. Legacy Park provides plenty of space to spread out and for kids to run around. The city’s goal is to bring people together safely and benefit local non-profit fundraising efforts.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Sept. 10, Heather Luttrell and the Possumden will perform.

Fernbank After Dark: Science Fiction

On the second Friday of each month, Fernbank After Dark offers a variety of unique and socially distanced after-hours experiences for grown-ups, including outdoor explorations in WildWoods, museum exhibits, live musice, full bars, tapas menus and science demonstrations. Each month highlights a different science theme and features a variety of immersive programming. On Friday, Sept. 10, from 7-11 p.m. join the museum for an evening of alternate realities, action-packed science experiements and more. There will be live music by Seersha.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Sept. 11, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

2021 Atlanta British Car Fayre

The 20th annual British Car Fayre is coming to downtown Norcross on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature over 300 distinctive British automobiles and motorcycles. Registration is now open for the event and closes on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10 p.m. all proceeds from each show are donated to the Amanda Riley Foundation, which uses the funds to support children in the Atlanta area who have been hospitalized with cancer and to support the families financially.

Turning Towards Each Other 9/11 Interfaith Service

An open Interfaith service will be hosted by representatives from a variety of faith traditions and the city of Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Ebster Pavilion, located at West Trinity Place and Electric Avenue. The service will be available in person and via Facebook Live. First responders will be recognized, and Indra Thomas will perform at the service commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

Tucker Cruise In

Tucker Cruise In is a non-profit, old-fashioned town meet and greet car show located on Main Street in Tucker. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of cars, ranging from antiques to street rods, motorcycles to imports. There is a nominal $5.00 registration fee to enter a car into judging.

Clarkston Tell Me a Story Festival

The city of Clarkston is hosting the eighth annual Tell Me a Story festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 1-5 p.m. at Conference Center, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, 495 N. Indian Creek Drive. It will be held outside in the covered parking lot and masks are required inside. The event is a children’s cultural and literacy festival. The event will feature children’s storytellers, literacy activities, free books and book bags, early learning and community resources. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Art for the People

Art For the People is a project of the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in partnership with the Decatur Arts Alliance and Decatur Makers. Artist Ellex Swavoni will unveil “What Sonia Said” on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. on the plaza between the Ebster Recreation Center and the Decatur Police Department at 420 W. Trinity Place. The artwork is a fiery, heroic phenix inspired by Sonia Sanchez’s poem “Catch the Fire.” Swavoni’s artwork is part of Art For The People, a public art project that challenges structural racism and the enshrinement of oppression and genocide.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Stone Mountain City Council meets on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Clarkston City Hall, 1055 Rowland Street. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission meets on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Avondale Estates Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Avondale Estates City Commission meets on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur Downtown Development Authority meets on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 a.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Pkwy, Ste 350B.

