What’s happening this week: Decatur festivals, Placita Latina mercadito, Taste of Tucker

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including three festivals in Decatur — the Decatur Book Festival, Amplify Decatur and the Decatur Artists Market. Other events happening this week include a four-week Art for the People workshop, the Placita Latina pop-up market in Avondale Estates and Taste of Tucker. Here’s what’s happening this week:

Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibit

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University presents Each/Other: Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, the first exhibition to feature together the work of two leading Indigenous contemporary artists whose processes focus on collaborative art making. The exhibit explores the collective process of creation and features over 20 mixed-media sculptures, wall hangings, and large-scale installation works by Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger, along with a new monumental artist-guided community artwork also entitled Each/Other. The exhibition will be on display at the Carlos Museum until Dec. 12.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

Happy Hour Courthouse Tour

Enjoy a drink and learn about the vibrant history of the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse and the many courthouses that have previously been built on the site along West Ponce de Leon Avenue. The happy hour will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. Drink tickets will be available for purchase for $5 each.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

The Science of Addiction Recovery

The Decatur Parents Network, a subcommittee of the Decatur High School Parent Teacher Student Association, is hosting a speaker series on the science of recovery during National Recovery Month. The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Susan Morley, a certified addiction recovery empowerment specialist, will explain how, like other chronic health conditions, this physical, emotional and social health condition can be addressed.

Art for the People Workshop: Decolonize Through Culture

The Art for the People Cultural Curriculum is a workshop for creating a community-centered, art-based educational experience. It proposes to explore how art can be a tool for advocacy and to provide political critique of structural racism, how art and creative expression can be used as an anti-racism tool and how this work can be done in the context of deepening community engagement and discourse. The four-week course will feature virtual 90-minute sessions during weeknight evenings and weekend activities. This week, the course will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Oct. 1, Soulhound will perform.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Amplify Decatur Music Festival is returning to the Decatur Square on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2. A free concert will be held on Friday 6 p.m. featuring Shawn Mullins band, Ghoststories and Desmond Champion. The show is general admission only and attendance is capped at 1,999 attendees. The Saturday festival will feature John Paul White, Rodney Crowell and Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms Duo, and Michelle Malone. Indigo Girls will headline the event. The festival will be from 3:30-11 p.m.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Oct. 2, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

AJC Decatur Book Festival

This year the festival will be held all day on Saturday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church of Decatur with events beginning at 10 a.m. The theme is “Diverse Voices Building Community” and the festival is presented by Emory University. Events will be held in person and virtually and will feature five adult and young adult events, one picture book panel and a bookseller and food vendor pop-up. Vaccine will be required to attend indoor events and masks will be required.

Decatur Artists Market

The Decatur Artists Market will feature 90 artists selected through a competitive jury process. The Decatur Arts Alliance’s annual market is known for its high quality of artwork. The market will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market attracts artists from all over the Southeast and beyond. Food and drink vendors will be set up on the Decatur Square. Festival attendees are encouraged to wear masks, and artist booths will be spread out to enable room for social distancing.

Taste of Tucker

Taste of Tucker is returning to Main Street on Oct. 2 with local restaurants and live music from 1-6 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Camp Kudzu, NETWorks Cooperative Ministry and Old Town Tucker Merchants Association. So far, 20 restaurants are participating, including Tucker Meat Market, The Corner Cup and Local 7. Two local bands will entertain guests.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Placita Latina Mercadito

Organizers of the Placita Latina Festival are hosting a pop-up market and dance performances on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1-5 p.m. at the Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street in Avondale Estates. Lost Druid is featuring special beers during Hispanic Heritage Month — Sulis, a light lager; Calypso, a coffee tropical stout in partnership with Banjo Coffee; and Sabrosa, a Tajin mango tart.

