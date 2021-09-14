Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Placita Latina events in Decatur and Avondale Estates, the Kirkwood Wine Stroll and a tour of Deactur’s Kitchen Garden. Several local government meetings are also being held this week.

Decaturish will be hosting municipal election forums throughout the next couple of weeks to give voters a chance to hear from candidates. All forums will be hosted on our Twitch channel and will also be posted on YouTube. The forums are scheduled as follows

– Wednesday, Sept. 15: Tucker Mayor: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Friday, Sept. 17: Tucker, District 1, Post 1: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Tucker, District 1, Post 2: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

– Saturday, Sept. 18: Tucker, District 2, Post 1: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Tucker, District 3, Post 1: 11 a.m. to noon

– Monday, Sept. 20: Avondale Estates City Commission, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, Sept. 21: Atlanta City Council, District 5 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Wednesday, Sept. 22: Stone Mountain, mayor: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m

– Thursday, Sept. 23: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 4: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, Sept. 24: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 5: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Saturday, Sept. 25: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 6: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Decatur City Commission, District 1: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here’s what else is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers’ paradise.”

For more information, click here.

Asian Gallery Reopening at Michael C. Carlos Museum

The Asian Gallery at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University has reopened after a four-month renovation that significantly increased the museum’s capacity to display works of art to better serve the university and the Atlanta community. The room was reconfigured to make room for new pedestals with smaller footprints and the museum gained floorspace. The gallery features works of art such as Indian paintings, depictions of Vishnu and Krishna, multiple images of the Buddha, and the display of Shiva linga. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

For more information, click here.

Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography

A new exhibition is now open at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. The Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography exhibition explores the act of interpretation through the seemingly opposting themes of isolation and togetherness, loss and shared joy, and fear and courage. The photographs in the exhibit are intended to resonate in some way with the unprecendented realities and profound emotions many experienced throughout 2020. The exhibit is ipen until Oct. 24. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of September. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. This week a gardening class on hot topics in and outside the garden will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. and a course on water quality and treatment will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 at noon. Registration is required to participate in the class.

For more information, click here.

Truckin’ Tuesdays in Decatur

Truckin’ Tuesday returns to Decatur this fall. Some of the area’s best food trucks will be offering delicious treats on Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Gather with friends, family, blankets, chairs and most importantly, appetites. Legacy Park provides plenty of space to spread out and for kids to run around. The city’s goal is to bring people together safely and benefit local non-profit fundraising efforts.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Placita Latina Coffee Tasting

Welcoming Avondale and Placita Latina are kicking off the festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latin American coffee tasting on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Banjo Coffee, 38 N. Avondale Road in Avondale Estates. The event will feature family-friendly performances of traditional Mexican dance in the Huasteco style by Ballet Danceando. Hispanic artisans and makers will set up booths to sell their wares. An after party will follow from 7-10 p.m. at the Beer Growler, located next to Banjo Coffee and will feature DJ Fernando F.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Tenant and Landlord Eviction Relief Virtual Town Hall

DeKalb County District Five Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is hosting a tenant and landlord eviction relief town hall on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The town hall will give an opportunity for DeKalb County tenants who may be facing eviction and landlords who have filed a dispossessory to learn about how they can get eviction relief from DeKalb County.

For more information, click here.

Cooke Noontime Chamber Music Concert Series

The new season of the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta’s Cooke Noontime Chamber Music Concert Series starts in person with the Vega String Quartet performing a transcription of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition for string quintet. The concert will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, at noon at Ackerman Hall in the Michael C. Carlos Museum, 571 S. Kilgo Circle. Registration is required to attend and masks wil be required.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Sept. 17, Diane Durrett and Soul Suga’ will perform.

For more information, click here.

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

Sample wines from around the world at the 15th annual Kirkwood Wine Stroll on Friday, Sept. 17 from 7-10 p.m. along Hosea Williams Drive. The event is sponsored by the Kirkwood Business Owners’ Association. Businesses in the neighborhood open their doors and invite guests to sample wines while enjoying the community experience. Tickets must be purchased to attend and with each ticket, guests recieve a souvenir wine glass, program and live entertainment.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Sept. 18, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Global Growers Garden Tour

Global Growers is offering a tour of Decatur’s Kitchen Garden on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10-11 a.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Participants can explore the contributions that Global Growers Network’s talented international farmers are making to Atlanta’s food system and learn about crops and gardening techniques from around the world. The outdoor event will be limited to 15 people and masks are required when social distancing is not possible.

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In

The Stone Mountain Village Cruise-In welcomes all years, makes and models of cars. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stone Mountain First United Methodist Church, 5312 We Mountain Street. The car show has a $10 entry fee and features popular choice awards, prizes and music.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Sip and Stroll

The Tucker Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Sip and Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Tucker Nature Preserve, 4440 Lawrenceville Highway. Wine, light refreshments, sparkling cider and water will be provided at the free event as attendees hike around the Nature Preserve. Drinks are limited to two per attendee and ID’s are required.

For more information, click here.

Placita Latina Salsa on the Square

Placita Latina and the Decatur Business Association will host salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature a salsa band performance by El Kartel and dance instruction. La Choloteca after dance party will be from 8-10:30 p.m. with DJ La Superior on Saturday. Both events will be held on the Decatur Square.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Kirkwood Volunteer Day at Toomer Elementary

The Kirkwood Neighbor’s Organization is holding a volunteer event on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. at Toomer Elementary to beautify the path near the old Boys and Girls Club building and put down fresh mulch. Volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves, tarps and pitchforks or rakes.

For more information, email the Toomer PTA at [email protected]

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority meets on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. and via Zoom.

The Decatur Planning Commission meets on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and via Zoom.

The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B, and via Zoom.

