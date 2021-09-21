What’s happening this week: West Ponce Music Stroll, architectural walking tour, Art for the People workshop

Share









DeKalb County, GA — Several events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the West Ponce Music Stroll, an architectural walking tour in Decatur and the beginning of a four-week Art for the People workshop. Several local government meetings are also being held this week.

Decaturish will be hosting municipal election forums throughout the next couple of weeks to give voters a chance to hear from candidates. All forums will be hosted on our Twitch channel and will also be posted on YouTube. The forums are scheduled as follows:

– Tuesday, Sept. 21: Atlanta City Council, District 5 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Wednesday, Sept. 22: Stone Mountain, mayor: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m

– Thursday, Sept. 23: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 4: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, Sept. 24: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 5: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Saturday, Sept. 25: Stone Mountain City Council, Post 6: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Decatur City Commission, District 1: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here’s what else is going on this week:

The Haven of Health and Happiness

An exhibit diving into the history of Avondale Estates is now open at the DeKalb History Center. The exhibit will also bring to light details that were forgotten or simply left out of the city’s narrative. Avondale Estates was established in 1924 and was originally called Ingleside. The city developed quickly from mostly farmland into a “home lovers’ paradise.”

For more information, click here.

Asian Gallery Reopening at Michael C. Carlos Museum

The Asian Gallery at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University has reopened after a four-month renovation that significantly increased the museum’s capacity to display works of art to better serve the university and the Atlanta community. The room was reconfigured to make room for new pedestals with smaller footprints and the museum gained floorspace. The gallery features works of art such as Indian paintings, depictions of Vishnu and Krishna, multiple images of the Buddha, and the display of Shiva linga. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

For more information, click here.

Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography

A new exhibition is now open at the Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory University. The Resonance: Recent Acquisitions in Photography exhibition explores the act of interpretation through the seemingly opposing themes of isolation and togetherness, loss and shared joy, and fear and courage. The photographs in the exhibit are intended to resonate in some way with the unprecedented realities and profound emotions many experienced throughout 2020. The exhibit is open until Oct. 24. The museum is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission for adults is $8 and for seniors, students and children it’s $6.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Architectural Walking Tour

Explore the dynamic floor plans, architectural styles and house types of some of Decatur’s historic places spanning from 1830 to 1965. The tour will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is outdoors, with a total walking distance of about one mile. Tours begin at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby, 101 E. Court Square, and happen rain or shine. Stops include the Decatur Library, Stamford Apartments, Cora Beck Hampton House and School House.

For more information, click here.

Truckin’ Tuesdays in Decatur

Truckin’ Tuesday returns to Decatur this fall. Some of the area’s best food trucks will be offering delicious treats on Sept. 21, from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. Gather with friends, family, blankets, chairs and most importantly, appetites. Legacy Park provides plenty of space to spread out and for kids to run around. The city’s goal is to bring people together safely and benefit local non-profit fundraising efforts.

For more information, click here.

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension September Gardening Classes

The DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is hosing gardening classes throughout the month of September. The classes are free to attend and will be held virtually. This week a gardening class on “Radon in Georgia: How to Prevent Radon Induced Lung Cancer,” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at noon. Registration is required to participate in the class.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market is open on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. The market has vendors with products such as produce, eggs, meat, dairy, grains, hot food, beauty products, gifts and more. Masks are required to enter the farmers market.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Wednesday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur’s Wednesday Run club every week for routes varying from two to four miles. The club is meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. The courses start and end at the store. After the run, the club regroups and walks over to a local business for socializing and special discounts. On the third Wednesdays, the club heads over to East Decatur to support Three Taverns Brewery, 121 New St. The group meets up outside the brewery, and the courses start and end at there.

For more information, click here.

Art for the People Workshop: Decolonize Through Culture

The Art for the People Cultural Curriculum is a workshop for creating a community-centered, art-based educational experience. It proposes to explore how art can be a tool for advocacy and to provide political critique of structural racism, how art and creative expression can be used as an anti-racism tool and how this work can be done in the context of deepening community engagement and discourse. The four-week course will feature virtual 90-minute sessions during weeknight evenings and weekend activities. The first course will be on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta and Georgia.

For more information, click here.

Emerson Series Concert Masterclass with Mark O’Connor

The Emory Chamber Music Society presents Mark O’Connor, an American musical treasure, in “Beethoven & Bluegrass” in the first Emerson Series Concert of the season on Saturday, Sept. 25. O’Connor will give a live public masterclass on Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. in Tharp Rehearsal Hall in the Schwartz Center. Tickets and registration are not needed. Masks are required for the master class.

For more information, click here.

Tunes by the Tracks in Stone Mountain

Tunes by the Tracks is back this month in Stone Mountain. The free concert series is held each Friday night in September and October from 7-9 p.m. in Stone Mountain Village at 922 Main Street. Concerts will be held in the municipal parking lot and will feature a number of well-known artists. On Friday, Sept. 24, Rae and the Royal Peacocks will perform.

For more information, click here.

Fleet Feet Saturday Run

Join Fleet Feet Decatur on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. for an open group run. The group meets on Saturday, Sept. 25, in front of Fleet Feet Decatur, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., and the run starts and end there. Upon arrival, check in at the table in front of the store and grab a map. Various routes are offered. Bathrooms are available. Water is not available on the course.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Great Day of Service in Tucker

Tucker First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a community Great Day of Service on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teams will tackle projects in the community to meet the needs of neighbors. Some of the organizations that will benefit from the event include Wellroot Family Services, Tucker Parks and Recreation, local nursing homes and DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.

For more information, click here.

West Ponce Music Stroll

Live music is coming to downtown Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Businesses on West Ponce de Leon Avenue will open their patios and parking lots, transforming them into stages for a day of free, live music and fun during the third annual West Ponce Music Stroll. In the evening, a large stage outside The Marlay will host three bands as a finale. The day will kick off with a 5K race and one-mile dog walk runs hosted by Fleet Feet and Clarity Fitness. Free pop-up yoga and fitness classes will be held throughout the day. There will also be an artist market of local makers plus chalk artists.

For more information, click here.

Downtown Tucker Comedy and Beer Festival

Tucker native and award-winning comedian Joel Byars will peform on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at High Card Brewing, 2316 Main Street in Tucker. For $15, attendees will get a local beer, access to hilarious nationaly touring comedians and an unforgettable night of laughter.

For more information, click here.

Beethoven and Bluegrass: Emerson Series Concert

The Emory Chamber Music Society presents Mark O’Connor, an American musical treasure, in “Beethoven & Bluegrass” in the first Emerson Series Concert of the season on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. at the Schwartz Center. The Vega String Quartet performs Beethoven, an original Mark O’Connor String Quartet, and superstars Mark and Maggie O’Connor bring the best of bluegrass to Emory. The concert is free but registration is required. Masks are also required.

For more information, click here.

Woodlands Garden Fall Plant Sale

Shop the unique selection of indoor and outdoor plants at the Woodlands Garden on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. Registration is required and spots are still available on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Face masks are required during check out. Featured plants will include sun-loving natives, Georgia Piedmont natives, non-natives, ferns, tropicals, tress and shrubs.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole meets on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet for a public hearing and work session on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The Clarkston Planning and Zoning Board meets on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.