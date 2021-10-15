Absentee ballots mailed this week to voters in DeKalb County

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Decatur, GA — Voters in DeKalb County have been inquiring about the arrival status of their absentee ballots. DeKalb County mailed absentee ballots on Oct. 12 in accordance with the new elections law, SB202. So far 1,502 ballots have been mailed, and more are on the way.

Acting director Twyla Hart reminded voters the ballots were allowed to be mailed on Oct. 11, but were delayed one day due to the federal holiday.

Board of Elections member Susan Motter said voters got used to the ballots coming out early during the 2020 national election. Municipal elections have a short time span for absentee ballots, she said.

“There is a difference in the law facing us, as we are dealing with municipal elections and it has a different timing than … the November election,” said Motter. “We’re following the law.”

Absentee ballots can be placed in drop boxes, which are located inside select early voting locations and available during voting hours. Early voting is open Oct. 12-29, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 24 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Early voting locations:

– DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032 (drop box location)

– Berean Christian Church Family Life Center, 2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2015 Delano Drive, Atlanta, GA 303017 (drop box location)

– Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319 (drop box location)

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084 (drop box location)

– Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

– County-Line Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 (drop box location)

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 (drop box location)

To check the status of your absentee ballot, visit the click here.

Nov. 2 is election day. Some election day polling locations have changed. To check your voting precinct, click here.

More information about voting in the Nov. 2 election:

All elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com and Tuckerobservervotes.com.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting will begin on Oct. 12 and will end on Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4. To register to vote, click here.

To see a list of important dates in the 2021 election year, click here.

Voters in DeKalb County are eligible to apply for an absentee ballot as of Aug. 16.

To apply for an absentee ballot:

— Visit the Georgia Secretary of State website.

— Complete the absentee ballot application using the state’s official paper form. Use black or blue ink only.

Applications can be mailed to the county elections office at this address: DeKalb County Election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

Applications can also be submitted by fax, 404-298-4038, or email, [email protected]

Voters may send an absentee ballot request for multiple people who live in the same household in the same envelope or email.

If an absentee ballot is not mailed to you, call DeKalb Elections office, 404-298-4020. You may still vote in person, either early or on Election Day.

An absentee ballot application must be received by Oct. 22.

In accordance with SB202, a new voting bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, a copy of a voter’s ID is required to apply for an absentee ballot. A Georgia driver’s license, Georgia state ID, Georgia voter card, U.S. Passport, U.S. military ID, employee ID issued by any branch of the federal or state government, tribal ID, or a document verifying a voter’s name and address – including a paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement – are accepted forms of ID.

Early voting begins Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 29. The hours for early voting are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be weekend early voting on Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Call your elections office for hours.

