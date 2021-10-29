Amplify Decatur Music Festival raised $50,000 for Decatur Cooperative Ministry

Share









Decatur, GA — Amplify My community announced that the Amplify Decatur Music Festival, held on Oct. 1-2, raised $50,000 for Decatur Cooperative Ministry to support the organization’s efforts to alleviate and prevent poverty and homelessness in the city and DeKalb County, according to a press release.

The 2021 Amplify Decatur Music Festival is the largest to date. It was presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic.

Indigo Girls headlined the festival, which also featured performances by John Paul White, Shawn Mullins, Rodney Crowell, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms Duo, Michelle Malone, and others.

Decatur Cooperative Ministry provides various housing and prevention programs to address homelessness. Its primary programs include:

– Hagar’s House: An emergency night shelter and assessment center that provides up to 90 days of night shelter for families with children.

– Family House: A transitional housing program that provides housing and supportive services to move families from homelessness to self-reliance in six months.

– Family Success: A program offering permanent supportive housing to chronically homeless families who receive long-term support and services, ensuring lasting housing stability.

– Project Take Charge: A homelessness prevention program providing emergency rent or mortgage and utility assistance to at-risk families, seniors, and veterans in danger of eviction, foreclosure, or disconnection of utility services.

Amplify My Community, to date, has donated over $450,000 to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations. Over $285,000 has gone to organizations in Decatur.

“Amplify has proven to be one of the best homegrown music festivals around– with an incredibly talented and musically-diverse line-up, high-quality production, and the best local food and craft beer offerings,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board of directors. “Our focus on the festival has enabled us to responsibly grow and continue to improve so that we can celebrate our heroes at Decatur Cooperative Ministry with a stout financial gift year after year. We are humbled by their work and grateful for our wonderful partnership.”

The 2022 Amplify Decatur Music Festival will be held Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Performers will be announced later this year.

