‘Antarctic Dinosaurs’ exhibit opening at Fernbank Museum on Oct. 9

Atlanta, GA — Fernbank Museum is launching a new exhibit on Saturday, Oct. 9, that will reveal the lost work of “Antarctic Dinosaurs.” Around 200 million years ago, Antarctica was a lush temperate region, home to crocodile-sized amphibian and rhinoceros-sized dinosaurs. Visitors will be able to see and touch fossils from Antarctica, along with full-sized replicas depicting dinosaurs and their habitat, according to a press release.

“Antarctic Dinosaurs” will contain artifacts from both historical and modern expeditions, including the sledge used by one of the first Antarctic adventurers over 100 years ago and the thick red parkas scientists wear when exploring the region today. Guests will get a sense of what goes into living and working in the coldest spot on earth.

Real bones and artifacts will be on display, giving guests a first-hand look at the findings from the icy continent. Guest will also experience naturalistic dioramas, featuring lifelike sculptures of various dinosaurs.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fernbank’s Giants of the Mesozoic exhibition, so it seems only fitting that we would host another ground-breaking dinosaur exhibition,” Fernbank’s VP of Programming Bobbi Hohmann said. “Antarctic Dinosaurs is a spectacular exhibition that showcases dinosaurs that our visitors have likely never seen before, as well as the extremes scientists go through to make these kinds of amazing discoveries and contributions to science.”

“Antarctic Dinosaurs” also comes with interactive elements. As guests make their way through an Antarctic “expedition” they can touch a stone housing real fossils from Antarctica, explore tectonic plates through puzzles, discover the science behind the polar lights and midnight sun and see how the continents once fit together.

The museum is hosting a special opening day event on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will explore more fossils, take in a dino-talk, meet the paleontologist and paleobotanist featured in both the exhibit and film, and more.

Fernbank is also showing an advanced premiere of the companion film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica,” opening on Saturday. The national debut of the film is scheduled for 2022. The film provides a look into how the dinosaurs in the exhibit moved, interacted, hunted and survived. Film tickets can be added for $6.95 each.

The exhibit is included with general admission and is free for Fernbank members. Timed, online tickets are required in advance and can be purchased on the museum’s website. Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $18 for children. “Antarctic Dinosaurs” will on view daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 9, until Jan. 2, 2022.