Avondale Elementary School seeks donations for STEAMtastic Pumpkin Patch

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Elementary School STEM lab is planning to bring fun and educational pumpkin activities to the students in the STEM classroom at the end of October.

The STEM lab is hosting a STEAMtastic Pumpkin Patch to allow students to experience pumpkin volcanos, investigate the inside of the pumpkin, create pumpkin crafts, taste of pumpkin treats, and more on Oct. 27-29.

The STEM teacher is asking for donations to make the pumpkin patch a success and those interested in donating can sign up for the item they would like to provide.

Donations should be dropped off at the school by Oct. 26 in the bins that will be in the front and back of the school.

Items needed include:

– mini and small pumpkins,

– white vinegar,

– corn syrup,

– liquid starch,

– shaving cream,

– clear Elmer’s glue,

– salt,

– pumpkin seed bag,

– potting soil bag,

– Brach’s pumpkin candy,

