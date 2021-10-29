Avondale Estates announces Halloween Spirit Awards winners, trick-or-treating traffic plan

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has announced the winners of the 2021 Halloween Spirit Awards.

Individuals could enter their home or business in the annual awards competition. The categories are business award for the most creative, original display by a business; children’s appeal for decorations that kids like the most; most creative for homes with the most creative, original display; and spookiest for homes with the biggest scare factor.

The award for most child-friendly display went to Garcia Gregware on Clarendon Place.

The spookiest award went to Don Hills and Colleen Stewart for their Stewart Hill Cemetery display on Clarendon Avenue.

The most creative award was given to Diane and Zack Johnston for their cricket beach on Wynn Drive.

The city also announced the traffic plan for trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Traffic will one-way southbound on Clarendon Avenue from South Avondale Road to Wiltshire Drive.

Traffic on Kingstone Road will be one-way eastbound from Fairfield Plaza to Berkeley Road, the east to Lakeshore Drive or north on Berkeley Road.

Dartmouth Avenue will be open to vehicle traffic from South Avondale Plaza to Sussex Road. Clarendon Place will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

Wiltshire Drive will be one-way westbound from Clarendon Avenue to Forrest Boulevard. The road will also be one-way eastbound from Clarendon Avenue to Berkeley Road, then north on Berkeley Road.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.