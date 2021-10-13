Avondale Estates City Commission holding public hearing on comprehensive development plan

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting immediately followed by a work session. The City Commission meetings are held in person at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and will be available via Zoom.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To join the meeting via phone, dial 301.715.8592 and use webinar ID: 889 4974 8201. To view the meeting agendas, click here.

During the regular meeting, the City Commission will hold a public hearing on the comprehensive development plan. Every five years, cities are required by state law to update their comprehensive development plan, a long-range action plan that guides development, investment and allocation of services. The city has updated its plan with the help of the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Following the public hearing, the board will consider sending the comprehensive plan to the state Department of Community Affairs for review.

The comprehensive plan highlights the city’s vision, goals, accomplishments and work plan. According to the goals, the city is working to capitalize on the qualities and values that have made for a successful community.

“For us, we revisit the vision and goals. We look at needs and opportunities,” Assistant City Manager Shannon Powell said at the Sept. 22 City Commission meeting. “We do a community work program that outlines a very specific tasks over the course of a five-year period, and oddly enough, we also look at broadband.”

The city made changes to the previous comprehensive development plan and held public comment opportunities. As Powell looked at the suggestions that came out of the public comments, she saw a desire to focus on environmental and economic sustainability.

According to the Sept. 22 agenda packet, some goals that were added or changed include:

— Encouraging environmental and economic sustainability and resiliency,

— Strengthening existing businesses and driving sustainable economic development by leveraging the city’s unique identity and location in the region and continuing to develop a walkable downtown, and

— Promoting an active, healthy community with equitable and inclusive opportunities for recreation and the enjoyment of the outdoors.

Some highlights of the work plan include creating a public art program, implementing the stormwater capital improvements program, and exploring mechanisms to encourage and introduce green infrastructure.

Additionally, the City Commission will hold the first reading of the amended tree ordinance, which includes changes specifying the desired canopy coverage to be 50% as well as alterations to the tree list.

During the work session, the City Commission will begin discussions about the 2021 amendment budget and will continue conversation on the city’s police department.

