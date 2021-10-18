Avondale Estates starting a plastic film recycling pilot program in November

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Beginning on Nov. 3, the city of Avondale Estates will accept plastic bags, plastic film and plastic wrap as part of the residential curbside recycling program. This will be a one-year pilot program, according to an announcement from the city.

On the first Wednesday of every month, residents will be able to recycle clean and dry plastic bags, plastic storage bags like Ziploc bags, dry cleaning bags, and other flexible film by using the plastic film recycling bin.

To participate, residents can pick up a free plastic film recycling bin at City Hall. Those participating are encouraged to put clean and dry plastic bags and film inside a plastic bag. When it is about the size of a soccer ball, tie the outer bag and put it in the plastic film recycling bin.

Other items accepted in the program include bread bags, produce bags, plastic newspaper wrapping, popped bubble wrap, plastic lining from cereal boxes and plastic shipping envelopes.

Items that cannot be accepted in the recycling program are:

– Multi-layer film, like chip bags, pet food bags, etc.

– Aerosol cans

– Waxed paper containers

– Polystyrene or foam containers

– Paper towels and napkins

– Food-soiled paper and cardboard

– Diapers and feminine products

– Biodegradable or compostable bags

– Pre-washed salad mix bags

– Candy wrappers.

